50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Basketball, flag football teams fall to regional champs

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 22, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleten works hi ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleten works his way toward the basket to shoot the ball in the Eagles’ 50-41 victory over Somerset Academy Sky Pointe during the 3A regional quarterfinals Feb. 16.

Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team ended its season in the 3A regional semifinals, falling to eventual regional champion Somerset Academy Losee 60-45 on Friday, Feb. 17.

Falling to the top seed in the 3A Desert League, the Eagles were led by senior Bruce Woodbury and sophomore Sean Pendleton, who each contributed with eight points and five rebounds.

Seniors Bret Pendleton and Brayden Jones each added seven points, along with sophomore Luke Wright.

Winning their opening-round matchup on Feb. 16 against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe in the quarterfinals, the Eagles used a strong fourth-quarter run to claim a 50-41 victory.

Ahead by a point heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles used a 18-10 run to close out the game, highlighted by an all-around effort.

Getting key contributions from their starting core, Jones led the way with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Woodbury added nine points with seven assists and four steals.

Junior Roman Rose and sophomore Jack Walker scored eight points apiece, and Bret Pendleton scored seven points with six rebounds and six steals.

Flag football

Ending their season in the 3A state semifinals, Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team fell 21-0 to eventual state champion Virgin Valley on Feb. 15.

Unable to muster up much offense against a strong Bulldog defense, senior quarterback Salah Coplin completed just 5 of 20 for 42 yards and a pair of interceptions, ending what had been a breakout season.

Junior Izabel Rehrer was the team’s leading rusher with 35 yards on seven attempts.

Defensively, junior Jordyn Wetherbee made 12 tackles, putting the finishing touches on a standout season.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Clint Spencer) Dylan Spencer, a senior at Boulder City High School, signed a le ...
Spencers’ sports dreams realized
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A dream of a lifetime for the Spencer household came to fruition Feb. 1 when seniors Dylan Spencer and Jeremy Spencer signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Tyson Irby-Brownson, far left, a senior at Boulder City High School ...
Three wrestlers earn state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three wrestlers from Boulder City High School won individual state championships and another captured the runner-up title after the team placed fourth overall during competition Friday and Saturday in Winnemucca, Nevada.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Olyvia Thibeault, far right, gets ready to snap ...
Girls gear up for playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The varsity flag football team from Boulder City High School advanced to the state semifinals after defeating SLAM Academy 21-12 on Monday, Feb. 13.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Bruce Woodbury, center, seen in action Jan. 24, led all scorer ...
Roundup: Boys end season with nine-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 69-37 win over Pahrump Valley, advancing its win streak to nine games.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Bret Pendleton, a senior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Eagles control their destiny, eye championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team is currently in control of its own destiny, with hopes of raising another league championship banner as it rides an eight-game winning streak.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Callie Torgesen and Kennedy Barrow, seniors at Boulder C ...
Coach: Girls at their best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak after picking up victories over Eldorado, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Southeast Career Technical Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ella Morris runs toward ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles get 26-6 win on rebound
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team defeated Eldorado 26-6 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, rebounding from a 32-24 loss to Spring Valley on Feb. 2.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Knocking it down from long distance, junior guard Roman ...
Eagles sit atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak after knocking off SLAM Academy 52-46 on Monday, Jan. 30, Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team finds itself in first place in Desert League play.