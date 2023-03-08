60°F
Roundup: Baseball team starts tourney with wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 2:55 pm
 
Photo courtesy Brian Lemmel) Making a key defensive stop, junior Roman Rose, left, and senior Tyler Lemmel rise up for a block against Carson (California) on Saturday, March 4, at Coronado High School. The Eagles won the match 2-1.

Playing in the Southern Nevada Desert Classic, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team finished with a 2-2 record, picking up victories over Legacy and Southeast Career Technical Academy.

Winning their first two games of the tournament, the Eagles defeated Legacy 5-3 on Friday, March 3, and Southeast Career Technical Academy 11-1 on Saturday, March 4.

The Eagles concluded play with a pair of losses against Las Vegas 7-1 on Saturday, March 4, and 11-1 on Monday, March 6.

Defeating Legacy 5-3, senior Jeremy Spencer picked up the victory, throwing four innings where he struck out four batters.

At the plate, senior Isaac Gibson batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in, while senior Bruce Woodbury (1 for 2) and Spencer (0 for 4) each added an RBI. Junior Landon Baker batted 2 for 4 at the plate; senior Dylan Spencer batted 1 for 4 with an RBI double.

Against Southeast Career Technical Academy, junior Derek Render picked up the victory, throwing a complete five innings where he struck out seven batters.

At the plate, Woodbury batted 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a home run, and Barker batted 1 for 2 with three RBIs. Driving in a run each were senior Kanon Welbourne (2 for 2) and sophomore Steven Uszynski (1 for 2).

Against Las Vegas in a 7-1 defeat, Dylan Spencer batted 2 for 2, and Welbourne batted 1 for 3 with a double.

Playing in the Durango High School Blazer Bash this coming week, the Eagles will play host Durango on Friday, March 10, followed by games against Cimarron and Shadow Ridge on Monday, March 13, and Spring Valley on Tuesday, March 14.

Softball

Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team picked up its first victory of the season Monday, March 6, defeating Las Vegas 15-12.

Outlasting the Wildcats in a shootout, the Lady Eagles scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away.

Scoring runs in bunches, sophomore Kylie Czubernat (3 for 5) and Brooke Fruth (2 for 4) each drove in three runs, while sophomores Baylee Cook (3 for 5) and Ruby Hood (0 for 4) each drove in a pair of runs. Talynn Madrid batted 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles.

On the mound, Czubernat picked up the victory, throwing three and two-thirds innings, striking out four batters.

Playing in the Colorado River Invitational, the team finished with an 0-4 record, falling to Aquinas (California) 13-0 on March 2, Williams (Arizona) 14-5 and Faith Lutheran (Nevada) 7-0 on Friday, March 3, and Palo Verde Valley (California) 6-5 on Saturday, March 4.

Volleyball

Playing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School boys volleyball team finished with a 4-3 record.

Playing against steep competition from Nevada and California, the Eagles picked up victories over Basic (Nevada), Carson (California), Somerset Academy Sky Pointe (Nevada) and Durango (Nevada), while falling to California teams El Dorado and Valencia.

Picking up where they left off last season, juniors Brady Sorenson, Travis Hess and Roman Rose all looked like they are in midseason form, while senior Tyler Lemmel looks poised to have a breakout season.

Sorenson generated 50 kills with 29 digs, 14 serving aces and six blocks. Hess added 48 kills with eight blocks.

Rose generated 126 assists with 26 digs, 15 kills and seven blocks, and Lemmel added 19 kills with 12 blocks and seven aces.

Filling in a key role defensively, junior Ike Pappas made 24 digs.

Back on the court tonight, March 9, the Eagles will travel to Basic.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

