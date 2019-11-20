44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Romantic commits to Brown

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Boulder City Henderson Heatwave swimmer Mason Romantic is the latest homegrown athlete to move on to the collegiate ranks, verbally committing to Brown University for 2020-21.

Swimming since the age of 9 at the Boulder City Pool, Romantic will now take his talents to Providence, Rhode Island, where he’ll call the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center home for the next four years.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started swimming,” said the Boulder City resident. “I have always looked up to the older kids that went off to college to swim. Swimming in the Ivy League was my ultimate goal and I feel honored to have this opportunity.”

Praising the Ivy League for its high academic reputation, Romantic, who was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Green Valley High School, said he is excited to swim under new head coach Kevin Norman.

He’s on pace to graduate with 4.8 GPA and an advanced honors degree.

“Brown has an excellent academic reputation and an amazing team,” Romantic said. “I knew immediately when I met with coach Norman that this is where I wanted to be.”

Blossoming as a swimmer during his nine years in the Heatwave program, Romantic has grown exponentially throughout the years under the tutelage of coaches Jan Bunch and Mike Polk.

“Coach Bunch was my first swim coach and always in my corner,” Romantic said. “She really made me love swimming. Coach Polk has taught me so much about swimming and, by example, how to be a humble and gracious competitor. He’s very steady and consistent and I truly admire and respect him. Mike has helped me reach my goals and I’m very thankful.”

“Mason is a very hard working young man. He started off on the Boulder City Henderson swim team working with coach Jan Bunch as an average beginning level swimmer struggling with breathing issues. It looked like swimming would be good for his health but nothing immediately indicated that he would really excel. Coach Jan caught his imagination and Mason worked his way to the top of the local competition and then into success at the regional and national levels of the sport,” Polk said.

“Mason has the ability to commit to pushing his body through challenging training sets on a regular basis and has the parental support to live a lifestyle that allows him to do it over a long term. This is crucial for success in his sport,” he added.

A distance freestyle swimmer, Romantic said he looked up to former Heatwave swimmers and current Olympic hopeful Zane Grothe when he was younger. Swimming within a prestigious club organization, Romantic has used past swimmers’ success as motivation to fuel his own desires.

“It’s so exciting to see someone from the Heatwave team do well after high school,” Romantic said. “I really looked up to all of those guys and girls who were older when I first started. Quite a few of them went on to swim in college and did very well.”

Polk said he thought Romantic’s choice of Brown University suits him well.

“I think Mason’s choice of Brown University is a great choice and that he is set up for great success there. The level of competition in the Ivy League is perfect for Mason and the academic level is all that you could ask for.”

Carving out his own path for future success, Romantic won the 1500-meter freestyle (16:12.89) at the California Speedo Sectionals in Santa Clarita on July 18. He’ll now compete in the Junior Nationals in Seattle, Washington, from Dec. 12-15.

“I’m very excited to attend nationals in Seattle next month,” Romantic said. “I’m excited to swim against some of the toughest competition 18 and under.”

Romantic also placed third in the 400-meter freestyle (4:04.45) at sectionals and fifth in the 800-meter freestyle (8:30.54).

Swimming locally with Green Valley High School, Romantic finished fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:43.07) and the 500 freestyle (4:39.34) at the 4A state meet last spring.

A captain this year for the Gators, Romantic said he has high aspirations before he departs for college.

“I’m excited to be a team captain this year,” he said. “I’m focused on training hard and hopefully breaking the school record in the 500 freestyle at state.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School freshman Miranda Williams goes for the bal ...
Lady Eagles fall short of finals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team ended its season short of the finals, but on a high note with a 2-1 loss to Truckee on Friday, Nov. 15, at Wooster High School in Reno.

(Deborah Wall) The appearance of desert dwelling tarantulas is more common around this time of ...
Docile tarantulas just look scary
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

While driving or hiking some of our region’s back roads at this time of year, you might see a few tarantulas out and about. Whether you find them enchanting or are a complete arachnophobe, these eight-footed desert dwellers are interesting.

(Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School sophomore Zoey Robinson spikes the ball aga ...
Girls keep eye on state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to run the table, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team is making another run at the 3A state tournament title after defeating Moapa Valley 3-0 in the regional championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School girls soccer team gets ready to play in t ...
Soccer team advances
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team is ready to come away with a state title.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds scrambl ...
Roundup: Eagles bounced from state tourney by Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team lost 18-7 to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 8, falling short of advancing to the next round in the 3A classification state playoffs.

(Kelly Lehr) Spragno Appraisal, from left, Lauren Poscius, Amy Wyatt, Aubri Spragno, Katlyn Flo ...
City Recreation, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

Final games of women’s volleyball league set

(Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen a ...
Boys extend legacy for third year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capturing a well-deserved third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys tennis team continued its dynasty Friday, Nov. 1, at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles prove wins no fluke
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football team proved the regular season was no fluke, defeating visiting Del Sol 21-16 in the opening round 3A Southern League playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Porter, cente ...
Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.