Rogers named 3A Southern player of the year

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheyenne on May 6, in a 15-0 shutout.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 6, 2024 - 5:50 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the 3A state tournament, sophomore phenom Payton Rogers was named 3A Southern player of the year.

A first-team Southern League and Mountain Division selection as well, Rogers was one of eight Eagles to be named to at least the All-Mountain division team.

“I would put all my girls on the Mountain team if I could,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “They all played a role in our success this season. Proud of eight that were appointed to the All-Mountain team.”

Highlighting the Eagles’ success, Rogers was a key two-way threat this past season, finding success both on the mound and at the plate.

“I’ve said it many times, Payton is just a solid all-around player,” Moorhead said. “She’s confident and understands the game and how it needs to be played. All her accolades were very well deserved.”

On the mound, Rogers led the 3A classification with 21 wins, while finishing second with 177 strikeouts. A well-established pitcher, Rogers sported a 1.73 earned run average.

Doubling as a power hitter, Rogers batted .424 with 31 runs batted in, nine doubles and six home runs.

Joining Rogers on the All-Southern first-team were senior Talynn Madrid and juniors Baylee Cook and Kylie Czubernat.

A lethal hitter, Cook finished fourth in the 3A classification in runs batted in (51), fifth in slugging percentage (1.078), sixth in batting average (.611) and seventh in home runs (7).

Putting the ball in play, Cook belted 13 doubles and four triples.

“Baylee just loves to crush the ball,” Moorhead said. “It’s exciting when it’s her turn at the plate.”

Key offensive threats, Madrid batted .472 with 20 RBIs and seven doubles, while Czubernat batted .333 with 16 RBIs, while finishing 2-1 on the mound.

Seniors Alexis Farrar (.379 BA, 27 RBIs) and Jordyn Wetherbee (.286 BA, 16 RBIs) were both named second-team All-Southern and first-team All-Mountain selections.

Named second-team All-Mountain division was senior Shelby Elburn (.340 BA, 10 RBIs) and sophomore Hayden Nordstrom (.293 BA, 19 RBIs).

Sophomore Hailey Nordstrom (.236 BA, 11 RBIs) was named a Mountain division honorable mention selection.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

