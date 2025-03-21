66°F
Rogers hurls one-hitter against rival Moapa Valley

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting the ball in play, Baylee Cook hits a line drive u ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting the ball in play, Baylee Cook hits a line drive up the middle against Mater East on March 10 in a 10-0 victory. 
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 20, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Starting the season with some momentum, the Lady Eagles remained undefeated in 3A play, picking up an impressive 13-0 victory over rival Moapa Valley on March 12.

“The girls showed up in Moapa in a big way,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We played well both offensively and defensively. Always a good win, especially in Moapa.”

Lights out on the mound, Payton Rogers allowed only one hit over five innings, while striking out eight batters.

Run-ruling the Pirates in five innings, the Eagles jumped out the gate with three runs in both the first and second inning, before exploding for six runs in the fourth.

At the plate, Kylie Czubernat batted 2 for 2 with a run batted in, while Baylee Cook batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Rogers and Payton Nordstrom each batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Traveling up to St. George, Utah to get some games in during spring break, the Eagles finished with a 2-3 record.

Facing tough competition, the Eagles were able to earn victories over Canyon View and Skyline, while falling to Blackfoot, Mountain View and Timpanogos.

“St. George had its ups and downs, but that’s why we play in pre-season tournaments,” Moorhead said. “Figuring out our chemistry, seeing who goes where and who can play where. Our first three games were rough, but they began to trust each other and we had two back-to-back wins to finish out the tournament. It was a nice way to end and be ready for league play when we get back from spring break.”

Looking to storm league play right out of the gate, the Eagles will travel to Western on Monday, followed by a home game against The Meadows on Wednesday.

