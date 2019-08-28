99°F
Rock art masters’ work seen in Canyonlands gallery

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
August 28, 2019 - 2:23 pm
 

The Great Gallery in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, is one of the most significant rock art sites in the Southwest.

Located in Horseshoe Canyon, a remote area of the park, it features life-size anthropomorphic figures that were painted on the cliff walls in a style known as Barrier Canyon.

To see the pictographs in person, first you’ll need to drive to the area and then drive a 30-mile gravel road to the trailhead, where you’ll take a 6.5-mile round-trip hike.

The hike is moderately strenuous and involves following a route with well-placed cairns to guide you through the slickrock as you make your way down to Horseshoe Canyon. You will lose about 800 feet in elevation from the trailhead to the canyon.

The trailhead is at an elevation of 5,344 feet, meaning temperatures may change dramatically through the day, so dress in layers and bring a hat.

Do not set out on the gravel road or on the hike before checking on weather conditions. I also would recommend having a four-wheel-drive, high-clearance vehicle for this trip.

Once you arrive in the canyon you go right and head upstream. There are several smaller pictograph sites starting with High Gallery, which is about one-third-mile walk on the left side. The next three sites will be on your right. They are Horseshoe Shelter, Alcove Site and then the most spectacular of all, Great Gallery.

Camping is not allowed in Horseshoe Canyon but dispersed camping is allowed on the BLM land at the trailhead. There are no amenities except a vault toilet.

You will need to bring all your own water and food, as well as camping equipment and firewood, if needed.

For information about the trail or weather conditions, contact the Hans Ranger Station at 435-259-2652.

There’s also plenty to see in the national park, which is just outside the town of Moab. Horseshoe Canyon is about a 2½-hour drive east of there.

More information about Canyonsland can be found at https://www.nps.gov/cany/index.htm.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Julian Balmer pushes th ...
Eagles eye winning season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys soccer team members are is hopeful to break .500 for the first time since 2012, as they continue to increase their win totals each of the past four seasons.

(Getty Images)
Lady Eagles take second in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team took second place, bowing out to defending 4A state champion Bishop Gorman in the finals Saturday, Aug. 24.

(Rich Viera/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds completed 8 of ...
Roundup: Christian shines in Eagles season opener
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell to 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 in its season opener Friday, Aug. 23, but gained a potential star in the process.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running the ball up the middle, junior running back Dea ...
Eagles plan to continue last season’s roll
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School’s football team is ready to keep the train rolling.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Moving the ball up field, Boulder City High School seni ...
Lady Eagles optimistic about future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is hoping to build upon its success of last season, after making the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed in the 3A Sunrise League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls cross-cou ...
Roundup: Cross-country teams have high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into a new season, expectations are high for Boulder City High School’s girls and boys cross-country programs.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Slow and Steady, back row, from left, Marcus Wilson, Leo Jones, Donald ...
City Recreation, Aug. 22
By Boulder City Review

Slow and Steady wins league

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Looking for a chip shot, Boulder City High School senio ...
Lady Eagles set to rule the roost
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of back-to-back 3A state championships, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is the preseason favorite to claim their third consecutive title.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Preston Jorgensen returns to play for Boulder Ci ...
Eagles eye another state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coaches for the Boulder City High School’s boys tennis program expect it to be among the top contenders for this season’s 3A state championship after winning back-to-back titles.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Tegan Pappas, who was named to the All-Southern ...
Girls seek redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After finishing as the 3A state champion runner-up the past two seasons, Boulder City High School girls tennis team is definitely feeling the pressure to get the job done this season.