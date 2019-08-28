Rock art masters’ work seen in Canyonlands gallery

The Great Gallery in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, is one of the most significant rock art sites in the Southwest.

(Deborah Wall) These Barrier Canyon Style pictographs at the Great Gallery at Canyonlands National Park in Utah feature life-size anthropomorphic figures.

(Deborah Wall) Hikers head down the slickrock toward Horseshoe Canyon in Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

(Deborah Wall) There are four pictograph sites in Horseshoe Canyon in Canyonlands National Park, Utah.

(Deborah Wall) The Holy Ghost panel in Canyonlands National Park’s Horseshoe Canyon features pictographs close to 7 feet tall.

(Deborah Wall) Horseshoe Canyon is in a detached, remote unit of Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

The Great Gallery in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, is one of the most significant rock art sites in the Southwest.

Located in Horseshoe Canyon, a remote area of the park, it features life-size anthropomorphic figures that were painted on the cliff walls in a style known as Barrier Canyon.

To see the pictographs in person, first you’ll need to drive to the area and then drive a 30-mile gravel road to the trailhead, where you’ll take a 6.5-mile round-trip hike.

The hike is moderately strenuous and involves following a route with well-placed cairns to guide you through the slickrock as you make your way down to Horseshoe Canyon. You will lose about 800 feet in elevation from the trailhead to the canyon.

The trailhead is at an elevation of 5,344 feet, meaning temperatures may change dramatically through the day, so dress in layers and bring a hat.

Do not set out on the gravel road or on the hike before checking on weather conditions. I also would recommend having a four-wheel-drive, high-clearance vehicle for this trip.

Once you arrive in the canyon you go right and head upstream. There are several smaller pictograph sites starting with High Gallery, which is about one-third-mile walk on the left side. The next three sites will be on your right. They are Horseshoe Shelter, Alcove Site and then the most spectacular of all, Great Gallery.

Camping is not allowed in Horseshoe Canyon but dispersed camping is allowed on the BLM land at the trailhead. There are no amenities except a vault toilet.

You will need to bring all your own water and food, as well as camping equipment and firewood, if needed.

For information about the trail or weather conditions, contact the Hans Ranger Station at 435-259-2652.

There’s also plenty to see in the national park, which is just outside the town of Moab. Horseshoe Canyon is about a 2½-hour drive east of there.

More information about Canyonsland can be found at https://www.nps.gov/cany/index.htm.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.