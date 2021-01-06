46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Robinson to lead girls volleyball team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 6, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson has been named the new head coach for the girls varsity volleybal ...
(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson has been named the new head coach for the girls varsity volleyball team at Boulder City High School.
(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson, far left, has been named the new head coach for Boulder City Hig ...
(Chad Robinson) Chad Robinson, far left, has been named the new head coach for Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team. He replaces Kurt Bailey, far right, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

When the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team takes the court again, presumably this spring, it will be under new leadership after longtime Lady Eagles assistant Chad Robinson was named head coach.

In a role reversal, Robinson will take over for former head coach Kurt Bailey, who still stay on with the program for the foreseeable future in an assistant role.

Together throughout the past three seasons, Bailey and Robinson helped guide the Lady Eagles to three consecutive 3A state championships and a 107-14-2 record during their time on the bench together.

“I’m really happy for Chad,” Bailey said. “He’s been a wonderful coach in our program for a long time and a big part of our success. I’m happy to let him take over the program and stay on in an assistant role.”

Citing family time as the primary reason for stepping down, Bailey’s daughter, senior Kamry Bailey, will start her freshman year at Brigham Young University this fall, where she’ll play Division I volleyball.

For Robinson, a five-year assistant with the program, including three on the varsity level, the transition into the head coach position is a welcome challenge. Eager to get to work with this group, Robinson said the only pressure he feels to continue the Lady Eagles’ dynasty is from his desire to win.

“I don’t really feel any pressure taking over the position,” Robinson said. “Obviously, I have self-imposed pressure because of the goals I set for myself and this team, but I feel really comfortable having been here the past few years and coaching these players and being a part of our success. I’m really excited to get back out on the court and hopefully win a fourth consecutive state title, if and when we’re able to play again.”

Seamlessly heading into the perfect transition, Robinson, along with his pedigree with the high school, brings a background with him to the Lady Eagles’ program that should steer the team toward more success.

In addition to being a varsity assistant, Robinson has helmed Boulder City’s middle school program for the past six years and currently has a travel team constructed of eighth and ninth grade Boulder City players, who will be the future of the Lady Eagles program.

“I’m very excited to be the varsity coach and continue to work with these girls,” he said. “I’ve been with a lot of these girls since they were kids, so it’s fun to see them grow as players and people. This also sets us up for the future, which is why I do the youth programs.”

Set up this season with nearly the entire core from last season’s state championship roster returning, and for the future given his familiarity with the best group of Lady Eagle stars, the question that now remains is when will Robinson take the court at the helm of his new team?

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, fall sports are currently slated for games from March 5 to April 10, but at this time the season remains up in the air after the cancellation of winter sports in December.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) Outdoor excursions in winter can be very enjoyable as long as you are prepared. ...
Cold always brings threat of hypothermia
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although here in Southern Nevada we don’t experience the brutal winters seen in much of the West, hypothermia can still be a real threat for outdoor lovers. Many people are unaware that you can become hypothermic without even being exposed to freezing temperatures.

(Steve Connell) Boulder City High School baseball stars, from left, seniors Deavin Lopez, Blaze ...
Trio of Eagles’ baseball stars commit to Utah college
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success together on the baseball diamond for Boulder City High School the past three years, Eagles’ senior baseball stars Troy Connell, Deavin Lopez and Blaze Trumble will be sticking together as they enter the collegiate level, all committing to Utah State University Eastern in Price.

(Katie Kilar) Bryce Harper, left, who was raised in Las Vegas and now plays for the Philadelphi ...
City served as area’s baseball capital
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally able to play some games in their home state, baseball players from Boulder City High School competed in a high school fall league games hosted by Boulder City Little League recently.

Boulder City High School senior Ethan Speaker, seen playing in last season's final game in Febr ...
Winter sports canceled
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Adding another blow to high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County School District announced Dec. 1 that the winter high school sports season has been canceled.

(Deborah Wall) Natural arches, holes, windows and other sandstone formations can be found throu ...
Park on fire with geologic, archaelogic sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With its red and orange Aztec sandstone formations surrounded by mountains of gray and tan limestone, Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park is a feast for the eyes. Established to protect the scenic, geologic and archaeological features, it’s a great place for weary folk itching to get out of town for the day.

(Deborah Wall) From the Mesa Trail, hikers get a great bird’s-eye view of China Ranch Date Fa ...
Make a date to visit ranch
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

China Ranch Date Farm makes an easy cool-season getaway for a day of treats and hiking in a place the entire family will enjoy.

(Joan Purdy) Senior Joey Purdy signs his national letter of intent to swim for the University o ...
Purdy ready to make splash in Denver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling his dreams of becoming a Division I athlete, Boulder City High School senior swim star Joseph Purdy signed with the University of Denver on Nov. 11.

(Alan O’Neill) The boundaries of the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument were designed to ...
Monument status would help preserve treasured site
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Outdoor lovers have long recognized the special character of the southernmost part of Clark County with its expanses of open land, geological wonders, canyons, springs, rolling hills, prehistoric sites and a wide variety of flora and fauna. Now a new national monument is being proposed to protect and manage these treasures.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School athletes, from left, Ava Wright, Kamr ...
Sports Briefs, Nov. 12
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Six BCHS athletes sign letters of intent

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Ethan Speaker, a senior at Boulder City High Schoo ...
Arkansas bound: Speaker fulfills dream to become Division I athlete
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Speaker, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball star, has fulfilled his dream of becoming a Division I athlete after committing to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.