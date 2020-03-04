Returners bolster baseball roster

Boulder City High School’s baseball team looks to extend its streak of five consecutive 3A state tournament appearances behind perhaps the classification’s top roster.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team practice Monday, March 2. The season begins today, March 5, with the Bengal Kickoff Tournament.

Boulder City High School’s baseball team looks to extend its streak of five consecutive 3A state tournament appearances behind perhaps the classification’s top roster.

“We have a chance to be really good,” head coach Ed McCann said. “We have a really good group of returners and a freshman and transfer that are going to make a big impact for us. We also have a great coaching staff. Our league will be really competitive, but like every year we have a chance if we put it all together.”

Highlighting the team’s roster are six key juniors returning to the team along with junior Randy Miller, who transferred from Basic, and talented freshman Jett Gilliam.

Juniors returning to the team for an encore include reigning 3A player of the year Blaze Trumble and two-way stars Troy Connell and Joey Giunta. Offensive threats Scott Bahde, Matt Felsenfeld and Deavin Lopez all come back as established bats.

“We have a really good group of pitchers who can also hit the ball,” McCann said. “That’s what great about our team. These guys are versatile; they’re all about it. No matter what the situation is, these guys are ready to go.”

Playing this week in the 4A-laden Bonanza Kickoff Tournament, the Eagles will start their season today, March 5, at home against Shadow Ridge and Friday, March 6, against Faith Lutheran before travelling to Bonanza on Saturday, March 7, for a double-header. They’ll face Del Sol at home Monday, March 9.

“This year we challenged ourselves with our schedule,” McCann said. “We’re really looking forward to being challenged and seeing how we handle being challenged. If we can get through our tough regular season schedule, I have a feeling we’ll be all right come time for the postseason.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

For the complete story, subscribe to the Boulder City Review at www.bouldercityreview.com or call 702-823-1457.