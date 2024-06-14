Render receives all-state nod

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, senior Derek Render was named to the 3A second-team all-state.

A key two-way threat for the Eagles, Render batted .423 with 14 runs batted in and six doubles, while compiling a 2-1 record on the mound with 22 strikeouts.

“Being recognized for the 3A all state team is something I am really proud of,” Render said. “I set that as one of my goals at the beginning of the season and thankfully I accomplished that. I am extremely honored to be recognized and all the praise goes to my teammates for pushing me every day at practice to be the best player I can be.”