Sports

Render receives all-state nod

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 13, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, senior Derek Render was named to the 3A second-team all-state.

A key two-way threat for the Eagles, Render batted .423 with 14 runs batted in and six doubles, while compiling a 2-1 record on the mound with 22 strikeouts.

“Being recognized for the 3A all state team is something I am really proud of,” Render said. “I set that as one of my goals at the beginning of the season and thankfully I accomplished that. I am extremely honored to be recognized and all the praise goes to my teammates for pushing me every day at practice to be the best player I can be.”

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheye ...
Lady Eagles clean up on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the state tournament, 3A player of the year Payton Rogers highlighted the 3A All-State team featuring four Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Four Eagles named to all-state volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball was well represented on the 3A All-State team en route to their fourth consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheye ...
Rogers named 3A Southern player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the 3A state tournament, sophomore phenom Payton Rogers was named 3A Southern player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise ...
Eight earn postseason nods in baseball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, eight Eagles earned postseason accolades for their efforts.

Photo courtesy Joianne Madrid Putting pen to paper, Boulder City senior Talynn Madrid signs wit ...
Softball star signs to play in California
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a successful prep career with the Eagles, Boulder City High School softball star Talynn Madrid has committed to play college softball at Feather River College.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson gen ...
Sorenson named league player of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping lead Boulder City High School to their fourth consecutive state championship, senior Brady Sorenson was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle a ...
McClaren named state’s top swimmer
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing Boulder City’s rich swimming tradition, star senior Phoebe McClaren was named 3A swimmer of the year.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Members of the BCHS softball team take a break during last week's sta ...
Lady Eagles softball squad takes second in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School softball fell to Northern challenger Fernley 9-2 in the title game on May 17.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh cruises to a win in the 200-meter dash i ...
BCHS’ Jenas-Keogh top sprinter in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing her dominance for Boulder City High School girls track, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished her season as a two-time state champion.

Photo courtesy Sara Carrol Boulder City High School boys swimming repeats as 3A state champions ...
BCHS boys swim team captures state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School boys swimming team will share the title after they tied with Northern challenger Truckee at Pavilion Pool on May 18.