Sports

Remote refuge home to palm oasis

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
December 29, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) Kofa National Wildlife Refuge is located about 18 miles south of Quartzsite, Arizona. It was created to protect bighorn sheep.
(Deborah Wall) Desert fan palms grow up the rhyolite cliff walls in Palm Canyon at Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona.
(Deborah Wall) Near Kofa National Wildlife Refuge’s Palm Canyon you will find a typical Sonoran Desert habitat that supports saguaro cactus, palo verde and ocotillo.

If you feel the need for a very remote getaway, then the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona might be a good bet. Located pretty much on the road to nowhere, it is itself a wonderful destination for hiking, camping, wildlife watching and photography, as 80 percent of the park is designated as wilderness.

Established in 1939, it encompasses more than 665,000 acres and protects the more than 400 desert bighorn sheep and other wildlife living here. It is interesting to note that the park was established after a 1936 campaign brought on by Maj. Frederick R. Burnham, a famous frontiersman and military scout whose exploits inspired his friend Lord Robert Baden-Powell to create the Boy Scout movement.

Worried about the fate of the desert bighorn sheep, Burnham appealed to Arizona Boy Scouts, which took up the cause. Two years later, through tireless advocacy by 10,000 Scouts, the range was formed. In 1976, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service renamed it the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge. (Kofa is an acronym derived from a well-known area mine: the King of Arizona.)

Palm Canyon is best known for its natural grove of native California fan palms, the only one in Arizona. The tree itself is rare; Washingtonia filifera is the only native palm in the Southwest, and there only 158 fan palm oases in all North America. These palms usually live for 80-90 years and grow up to 75 feet, but thrive only where there are copious amounts of water. The canyon is also home to typical Sonoran Desert plants such as ocotillo, palo verde, ironwood and cacti such as saguaro, prickly pear, cholla, barrel and hedgehog.

To see Palm Canyon, take the Palm Canyon National Recreation Trail. From the signed trailhead and parking area follow the obvious yet rocky trail into the canyon. The landscape here is made up of rhyolite, a volcanic rock.

Walk about five minutes or so and you will already be in the canyon and to a signed viewpoint. Look for the interesting plant called the Kofa Mountain barberry, an endemic plant that is only found in Southwestern Arizona. You will recognize it by the holly-shaped leaves. You might also see the canyon wren and hear its distinctive song, as well as see white-throated swifts, thrashers and gnatcatchers.

Continue hiking to about one-half mile from the trailhead and you will find another sign that reads “PALMS,” with an arrow pointing north. Depending on what time you are in the canyon, some people need a little help in seeing the palms as they are often shaded except around the noon hour.

Keep an eye out where you step, sit or put your hands as there are plenty of prickly plants and also many reptiles here. Besides the western diamondback and other venomous snakes, the Gila monster lives in the area. In addition to it being venomous, it is the largest land lizard native to the United States. Other wildlife in the refuge includes mountain lions, mule deer, kit foxes, foxes, badgers and the interesting but elusive ringtail cat.

There are no services at all at Palm Canyon. Be sure to bring all your own water and supplies on this outing.

The elevation at the trailhead is about 2,141 feet so temperatures will be about the same as Las Vegas. Camping is permitted on the refuge and overnight parking is allowed at Palm Canyon parking area.

Palm Canyon can be found by driving 18 miles south of Quartzsite along U.S. Highway 95 and then going left onto a signed and maintained gravel road. Drive 7 miles east to the parking area and trailhead.

For more information contact the refuge at 928-783-7861 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/kofa.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

THE LATEST
Lagan targets 2022 competitions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, is celebrating her growth as a competitor during this past year and is using it to train for 2022.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt (No. 11), seen in ...
BCHS scores valuable experience at tourneys
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is off to an 0-2 start, but is gaining valuable experience, according to its coach.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Review senior Shaylee Armstrong looks for an open ...
Girls hone skills at tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the recent Tarkanian Classic, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split a pair of games and gained some valuable experience.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, score ...
Roundup: Eagles defeat longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 71-56 on Friday, Dec. 17.

(Deborah Wall) Crawford Arch can be seen from the Pa’rus Trail in Zion National Park in ...
Snow-kissed landscapes make Zion winter wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Zion National Park in Southern Utah is one of our favorite landscapes any time of year, but in winter its stark mountains, stripped of summer foliage, will be all the more breathtaking, especially if Mother Nature kisses her creation with snow. Yet this time of year is also the least crowded with other visitors. It’s about three hours away and, assuming an early start, even suitable for a day trip.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury, center, goes u ...
Eagles shake off loss with better offensive play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Put on notice early this season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team split a pair of 3A games recently, advancing to 5-3 on the season.

Julianna Luebke, seen in action Sept. 9 against Basic, was one of four members of Boulder City ...
Volleyball players earn postseason honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament, four members of Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top high school players regardless of classification.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brooke Cullen goes up for a sh ...
Roundup: Girls pick up big victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split its pair of 3A recent games, advancing to 2-1 on the season.

Holiday basketball camp set
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is again offering a holiday youth basketball camp for children in grades 2-8.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, ...
Preseason wins boost Eagles’ confidence
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing exceptionally well in the Lake Mead Invitational, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team advanced to 4-2 on the season.