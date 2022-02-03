40°F
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
February 2, 2022 - 4:55 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, the U.S. mail and to guard Piute Creek, a precious water source. It is in a remote area of the Mojave National Preserve in California.
(Deborah Wall) You will see many types of petroglyphs near Piute Creek in California’s Mojave National Preserve, not far from the remains of Fort Piute.
(Deborah Wall) On the north side slope of the Fort Piute outpost in Mojave National Preserve in California you will find buckhorn cholla, Mojave yucca and barrel cactus.
(Deborah Wall) Piute Creek in California’s Mojave National Preserve is a perennial stream that supports the healthy riparian vegetation.
(Deborah Wall) If you hike upstream from Piute Creek in the Mojave National Preserve a bit and turn around it affords views as far as Arizona.

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.

Once you arrive you will find the remains of an old Army outpost, Native American petroglyphs and a perennial stream with its surrounding riparian vegetation, a rare treat in our desert.

Piute Creek itself supports a healthy riparian habitat that includes cottonwood trees, willow and mesquite. On the hills surrounding the creek look for buckhorn cholla, Mojave yucca, barrel cactus and beavertail cactus. With all this vegetation and a steady supply of water, the neighborhood attracts lots of wildlife. I have seen red-tailed hawks and golden eagles soaring above and Gambel’s quail and phainopepla nearer the creek. Look for evidence of gray fox and bobcat and maybe catch a glimpse of the red-spotted toad by the stream.

Archaeological evidence shows humans have been using this area for thousands of years. This “way West” is thought to have originated as a trade route allowing indigenous people of the Colorado River Basin to do business with the Chumash and other coastal tribes in California. After European-American settlers began hauling wagons along this same trail in the 1850s, they dubbed it the Mojave Road. It became a major route from Arizona Territory to Southern California.

In the 1860s, with worries about the safety of emigrants, supply wagons and the U.S. mail in this region, the U.S. Army established a chain of five outposts at water sources along the road, each about a day’s travel from the last. These spanned the lonesome country between Fort Mohave on the Colorado River to Camp Cady near Barstow, California.

The Piute Creek outpost was built on a rise of volcanic rock at the base of the Piute range at the mouth of a canyon from where the creek flowed. “Fort Piute” was an ostentatious name for such a tiny station, which was really an outpost supported by larger military camps on the Colorado and in California. Only a small number of troops were stationed here, never more than 18 enlisted men.

Originally established about 1860, it was sporadically manned through the Civil War years by California Militia. Then the U.S. Army took over, but officially operated it less than a full year, from November 1867 to May 3, 1868. It was no longer needed, once this segment of the Mojave Road was relocated a few miles south.

But a little southwest of the ruins, where wagons were dragged up a steep hillside, one can still see their tracks in the bedrock.

The post’s main feature was a stone blockhouse, which had loopholes that covered the creek as well as approaches to the small fortification. Little remains but building foundations and the lower stones of the walls. From their positions, however, one can understand the layout of a stone corral and a walled walkway between the corral and blockhouse.

The fort has been stabilized many times since the 1980s but continues to crumble. Please do not walk or sit on the walls or dislodge any rocks. All-terrain vehicles are not permitted in the preserve and there is no camping allowed at Fort Piute.

From the remains of the outpost and down to Piute Creek you will notice boulders that flank an old worn path. Look around these rocks and you will be sure to find many petroglyphs carved into the desert varnish. You will find the rock art to be primarily geometric patterns, but some feature wildlife such as bighorn sheep and there is what appears to be a depiction of the sun. This area was used by the Paiute, Mojave and Chemehuevi people, the latter still farming here in the 1850s.

The elevation at Fort Piute is about 2,773 feet so expect temperatures about the same as in the Las Vegas area. Travel here is ill advised from April through September because of extreme temperatures and even in the cooler months if it has rained recently or threatens to. Flash floods are possible in such weather and impassable roads quite likely.

Before setting out be sure to check weather and road conditions by contacting the Mojave National Preserve at 760-252-6100 or nps.gov/moja.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Gavin Douglas, senior forward for Boulder City High School’s ...
Boys boost win streak to 5
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing some of its best basketball of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games, defeating both Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy during its most recent slates.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Helping contribute to the Lady Eagles’ 45-40 victory over So ...
Forced turnovers lead to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team won a pair of games recently to reach the .500 mark, advancing to 8-8 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, ...
BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent f ...
Roundup: Seniors lead grapplers to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in a tri-dual at Sunrise Mountain on Jan. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team defeated both the Miners and Desert Oasis.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior forward Gavin Douglas scores 2 of his 10 points against ...
Eagles net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, including an emotional 55-51 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three ...
Roundup: Coplin leads Lady Eagles on ground, in air
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the new year off strong, Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of wins against Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Jan. 7, and Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 11.