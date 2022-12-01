55°F
Sports

Registration begins for youth sports

By Boulder City Review
November 30, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 

Registration is now being accepted from those interested in participating in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 youth basketball or floor hockey leagues.

The youth basketball league for third through eighth-grade students will begin Jan. 10, with registration due by Dec. 15. Third through fifth-graders will play Mondays and Wednesdays and sixth through eighth-graders will play Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A skills clinic will be held Dec. 10 in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The clinic for third- through fifth-graders will be held from 9-10 a.m. and the clinic for sixth- through eighth-graders will be held from 10-11 a.m.

Registration for floor hockey for kindergarten through second-grade students will be accepted through Dec. 24, with the season set to start Jan. 21.

A skills clinic will be held Dec. 17, with kindergarteners meeting from 9-10 a.m. and first- and second-graders meeting from 10-11 a.m.

There is no cost to participate in either league. The parks and recreation department will assign players to teams.

Coaches also are needed.

For more information, call 702-293-9256.

