41°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Red zone poses challenges for Lady Eagles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 18, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Ava Payne rushes up field against Moapa Valley o ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Ava Payne rushes up field against Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17, during the Lady Eagles’ 26-20 defeat.

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team will have to refocus after a crushing 26-20 defeat to rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17, ending its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

Ahead 20-6 at halftime, the Lady Eagles, which fell to 4-5 on the season, gave up three second-half touchdowns to the Pirates, which advanced to 8-1 on the season.

“Credit to Moapa Valley for coming to play in the second half,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “For the entire game, we were right there; we were close to putting it away and couldn’t.”

Coming down to the final whistle, senior quarterback Salah Coplin led the Lady Eagles down to the 2-yard line with a chance to win the game on fourth down before her receiver, who caught the ball in the end zone for the winning score, was ruled out of bounds.

“The red zone has been an issue for us all season,” Ruth said. “Offensively we’re clicking the first 70 yards of the field; we just have to find a way to put points on the board in the red zone.”

Having one of her best games of the season, Coplin completed six of 14 passes for 83 yards and a two touchdowns, while rushing for 69 yards and a score on eight carries.

Seniors Ava Del Rio and Ava Payne were on the receiving end of those scores. Del Rio caught two passes for 31 yards, while rushing for 54 yards on six carries. Payne rushed for 61 yards on six carries, catching her lone pass for eight yards.

Days earlier, the Lady Eagles picked up two victories, defeating Amplus Academy 26-6 on Jan. 12 and Pinecrest Academy 37-7 on Friday, Jan. 13.

Against Amplus Academy, Coplin completed 12 of 22 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 94 yards and a score on four carries. Senior Ellie Speaker caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, Junior Madison Hammond made 11 tackles on defense.

Against Pinecrest Academy, Coplin completed 9 of 27 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Payne and Speaker for scores. Payne caught four passes for 75 yards.

On the ground, sophomore Makayla Nelson rushed for 90 yards and a score on seven carries. Senior Ella Morris rushed for 27 yards and a score on three carries.

On defense, junior Aspen Christian generated an interception.

The Lady Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy today, Jan. 19, followed by a road game at rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Julia Carmichael, seen shooting a basket Jan. 9, ...
Girls fight to end, come up short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls basketball team dropped to 6-11 on the season after losing a competitive 40-37 contest to SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 13.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) John Dickerman, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Roundup: Cagers fall to SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell to 7-10 on the season, following a 54-33 loss to SLAM Academy on Jan. 12.

(File photo) AJ Pouch, a senior at Virginia Tech, finishing fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke ...
Pouch finishes 5th at U.S. Open, eyes Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2018 graduate of Boulder City High School, finished off the U.S. Open strong on Dec. 3, qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kylie Flowers blocks th ...
Strong defense key to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up its first league victory of the season, defeating Del Sol 41-34 on Monday, Jan. 9.

Roundup: Girls fall to Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing up in competition, Boulder City High School’s flag football team fell to Foothill 33-18 on Jan. 5.

(Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw) Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program came away ...
Holiday tourney test girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament during the winter break, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 record.

(Photo courtesy John Balistere) Taking a break from the Orange Holiday Classic in Orange, Calif ...
Eagles rebound from tourney losses with strong win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a 1-3 stint in the Orange holiday tournament in California, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a 57-11 victory over Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

(Courtney Willilams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Lane Pusko, seen warmi ...
Roundup: Boys bowling team wins first match of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys bowling team won its first match of 2023 at The Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 3, knocking off Canyon Springs 1,767-1,723.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Zane Grothe, seen after competing in the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Ser ...
Grothe earns spot in trials for Olympic team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of 48 men and 51 women who earned 2024 U.S. Olympic trials spots while competing at the 2022 US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.