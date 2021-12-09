42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Preseason wins boost Eagles’ confidence

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2021 - 5:49 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, seen stepping back for a fadeaway jump shot, scores against Green Valley on Nov. 30, 2021, played a key role in the Eagles’ victories during the Lake Mead Invitational Dec. 2-4.

Playing exceptionally well in the Lake Mead Invitational, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Finishing with a 3-1 record in the invitational, the Eagles won all three contests by double digits, including a pair of lopsided victories, before running out of gas against SLAM Academy on Saturday, Dec. 4, in a 48-39 loss.

“I thought we played very well,” said head coach John Balistere. “We were very active on the defensive end and played with a lot of effort. We were able to pick up a couple of nice wins, before running out of gas on Saturday. I’m happy with how we played in the tournament.”

Defeating Pyramid Lake 67-26 and Lake Mead 61-48 on Dec. 2, the Eagles got off to a hot start behind strong defense and great transition offense, forcing 36 steals on one night of the invitational.

Against Pyramid Lake, senior Gavin Douglas scored 23 points and five rebounds. Senior Martin Thompson scored 18 points with six rebounds.

Juniors Bruce Woodbury and Brayden Jones scored 7 and 6 points, respectively, while senior Hayden Sullivan scored 5 points with three assists and three steals.

Against Lake Mead, Douglas and Woodbury each scored 13 points, and Sullivan scored 11 points. Juniors Bret Pendleton and Tyler Lemmel added 7 and 6 points, respectively.

“Obviously we’re led by our senior class and we expect great things from them,” Balistere said. “Gavin, Martin and Hayden have all done a really good job for us so far. We also expect a lot out of our juniors. This is a talented team and we have a lot of guys who can contribute.”

Routing Fernley 53-36 on Friday, Dec. 3, Douglas scored 16 points, and Martin added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Woodbury scored 9 points.

Against SLAM, Pendleton scored 10 points, while Douglas and Sullivan scored 10 and 9 points, respectively.

Wrapping up the preseason Monday, Dec. 6, against 4A Del Sol, the Eagles picked up a huge 69-52 road victory to give them confidence before they head into their league schedule.

Thompson led the way with 17 points and eight assists. Sullivan and Douglas added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Woodbury scored 7 points, while dishing out six assists.

Heading into the heart of their 3A schedule, the Eagles will travel to Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 10.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Seniors take first at wrestling meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Jimmy Hamada Classic in La Costa, California, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 41 teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Roundup: Flag football team gets first win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up its first win Tuesday, Dec. 7, defeating 4A Foothill 27-6.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in t ...
Wrestlers tie for first at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ella McKenzie, a senior at Boulder City High School, go ...
Girls rout Basic 48-19
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday, Nov. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Driving to the basket, Boulder City High School senior ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team has rough start to season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

It wasn’t the start to the season it wanted, but Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team certainly got what it asked for against 4A Green Valley in a tough 57-46 matchup Monday, Nov. 29.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel in Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Grapevine C ...
Canyon home to many petroglyphs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grapevine Canyon is one of the finest petroglyph sites in Southern Nevada. It is also one of the easiest to visit on a day trip, located in the southern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Laughlin, and approachable by roads fit for passenger cars. The short hike to the rock art itself is easy.

Mary Henderson, seen competing Sept. 11 in the Larry Burgess Invitational, was named to the All ...
Roundup: Henderson named to All-Southern team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls cross-country star Mary Henderson was named to the All Southern Nevada first team for her efforts this season.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Spragno Appraisals, from left, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri ...
City Recreation, Nov. 25
By Boulder City Review

Spragno volleyball team nets title

(Mark Misuraca) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, seen at the 3A regional c ...
Henderson ends time at BCHS with third-place state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls cross-country star Mary Henderson finished third at the 3A state championship meet Nov. 6 at Shadow Mountain Park in Reno, Nevada.

Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt, seen scoring a goal in the first round of the 3A ...
State match primes girls for next season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell in the state semifinals to South Tahoe on Friday, Nov. 12, at Pahrump Valley High School.