Sports

Preseason prepares girls for league play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 11, 2019 - 2:19 pm
 

After ending its preseason stay with a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team is ready to start league play with a bang.

Routing yet another 4A opponent, the Lady Eagles defeated Silverado on Sept. 5 and Basic on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 3-0 to end their preseason gauntlet.

In total, the Lady Eagles defeated eight 4A programs, staking their claim that they’re once again the state champion favorite in the 3A classification.

“We’ve been challenged by a lot of tough opponents early on in our season so I think it has given us the opportunity to learn what we can improve on to prepare us for our league play,” senior Raegan Herr said.”We know the style of our league opponents and know what to prepare for, so I think these wins early on have built a lot of confidence for our team and what we can accomplish this season.”

Defeating the Wolves 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, the Lady Eagles proved that even when everything isn’t clicking the way it should be this team is still capable of beating anyone.

“I thought Basic did a really good job tonight,” head coach Kurt Bailey said. “We didn’t play our best game and they played us very well. We missed a few opportunities. Didn’t serve that well. We keep telling the girls that they need to be at their best ever game because teams are going to give us everything they have. Basic did that tonight and we’re fortunate to come away with a win.”

Missing a few opportunities on defense and when serving the ball, the Lady Eagles were clicking on offense behind junior Kamry Bailey (16) and sophomores Zoey Robinson (15) and Kate Prior (10), who all generated double-digit kills.

Herr also added nine kills and Kamry Bailey made six digs on the defensive end. Junior Ava Wright dished out 38 assists.

“Our offense during the game was great,” Wright said. “All our hitters were able to find open court and attack it. Basic had pretty good defense but our hitters were able to push through and get many kills.”

Defeating Silverado 25-15, 25-21, 25-19, Kamry Bailey generated 18 kills, Herr added 12 kills and Wright made 12 assists.

Opening up league play tonight, Sept. 12, the Lady Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley, before hosting Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Sept. 16.

“We are super excited to start league play and playing Virgin is one of the most exciting ways to start it off,” Kamry Bailey said. “I think overall we are very well prepared for this match both physically and mentally.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

