64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Pouch named top rookie at Virginia Tech

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 13, 2020 - 4:00 pm
 

AJ Pouch, a 2019 graduate of Boulder City High School and swimming star, is making a splash on the collegiate level after being named the rookie of the year at Virginia Tech University.

“It feels great to be named rookie of the year,” Pouch said. “I was honestly super surprised to have won it. I remember thinking how cool it was to be nominated, but hearing them call my name out of the other three athletes really opened my eyes and shocked me. I didn’t think I was going to win it at all going into the banquet, but I definitely left with my head a little higher.”

Nominated among the school’s top underclassman performers, Pouch beat out Bryce Andonian (wrestling), Chris Gerard (baseball) and Bryan Hudson (football) to earn the honor.

“I know that this year’s group of freshman athletes were definitely some of the toughest and most hard-working group,” Pouch said. “We had great guys in every sport just doing what they do best and to be considered the top freshman really brought everything into a new perspective. I always try to go into a practice or a race with some confidence but having this behind me just adds fuel to that fire. I was extremely honored to be given that title.”

During his freshman campaign, Pouch was named a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-American in the 200-meter breaststroke.

At the ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Feb. 29, Pouch placed third in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:53.69, the second-fastest time in the school’s history.

“Being named an All-American is an extremely big honor, especially as a freshman,” Pouch said. “I just wish I could’ve earned it like they did in previous years. Standing on a podium at NCAAs along with the best. Unfortunately, I was unable to do that due to NCAAs being canceled because of the pandemic. Having this title is a stepping stone into future seasons and something I can carry with me next season heading into NCAAs.”

Primed to be a regular at the NCAA championships during the next three seasons, Pouch’s freshman year with the Hokies was remarkable.

Making an immediate impact with the program, Pouch qualified for the NCAA championship this season in 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter breaststroke and as a member of the 400-meter medley relay team.

Recognizing his accomplishments, Pouch said he knows the future is brighter with the Hokies program. Preparing to train this summer, Pouch will no longer be the new kid on campus, but instead an accomplished veteran looking to improve on his success.

“I wouldn’t say my season was great, but it was definitely good,” Pouch said. “The transition from training back home to training with my team now was something I always held in the back of my mind. I’m always thinking am I working hard enough or am I doing enough, adding some unnecessary stress in this season. I went into this season feeling like I had something to prove to not only this team and my coaches, but to myself. Heading into next season it’s going to be a lot easier now that I don’t feel the pressure to prove who I am as an athlete. I’m heading into this season with a blank slate, ready to train and ready to let everything I do in the pool speak for itself.”

During his senior year at BCHS, Pouch was named to the all-Nevada team after placing first in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke, as well as part of the 200- and 400-meter freestyle relay teams at the state championships.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A state championship won in November by the girls volleyball team helped contribute to Boulder ...
Eagles take the ‘Cup’
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification, recognizing its all-around excellence as a program.

(Deborah Wall) A female hummingbird feeds her young. Female hummingbirds lay two eggs and incub ...
If you feed them, they will ‘hum’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Now is the time of year you’ll probably be seeing and hearing more hummingbirds around Southern Nevada. If you want to attract them to your yard or patio — and who doesn’t — think about putting up a hummingbird feeder. While this is an easy task, it does come with a commitment of changing the nectar and cleaning the feeder.

Boulder City High School's head varsity baseball coach Ed McCann, seen shortly after he was hir ...
Season ends with disappointment
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Worst case scenario for high school athletics finally came to fruition April 23 when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that it has officially canceled all spring sporting events.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel of bighorn sheep can be found in Grapevine Canyon in Lake ...
Online rock art studies best alternative for now
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you can’t get outdoors to enjoy the sights and our natural treasures right now, a great thing to do would be to find out more about them on the internet. One good choice might be to learn more about rock art, specifically petroglyphs and pictographs, as there is a large concentration in our area.

(Bret Lundgaard) Bret Lundgaard, in back at left, Princeton University’s head swim coach ...
Tigers’ swim coach earns his stripes
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success in his first collegiate head coaching gig, Boulder City High alumnus Bret Lundgaard has led Princeton University to its first Ivy League championship since 2015.

(Jonathan Neal) Jonathan Neal, a senior at Boulder City High School, recently signed a letter o ...
BCHS baseball star commits to Clackamas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A rising star for Boulder City High School’s baseball team, senior Jonathan Neal has committed to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Oregon.

Senior Boen Huxford, seen rising for a kill in April 2019, said he remains hopeful that he and ...
Hope for resuming spring sports fades
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

High school sports resuming play this season still remains a possibility, but optimism is quickly fading.

A talented pool of pitchers such as senior Jonathan Neal, seen in action March 9, should benefi ...
Modified schedule for spring sports planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The spring sports season for high school sports remains in suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.