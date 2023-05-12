89°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Postseason starts on high note for baseball team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 11, 2023 - 7:02 pm
 
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Isaac Gibson slides into second base durin ...
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Isaac Gibson slides into second base during recent action at home.

Extending their winning streak to eight games, Boulder City High School baseball cruised past Eldorado 6-0 and Virgin Valley 3-1 this week, opening up the postseason on a high note.

Blanking Eldorado on May 8, senior pitcher Dylan Spencer threw five innings where he allowed only one hit with eight strikeouts.

“Dylan did a great job against Eldorado,” head coach Denny Crine said. “He put us in a position to win and kept his pitch count down.”

Giving their pitcher plenty of run support, the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead, while tacking on runs in the second and third inning.

Generating 14 hits offensively, senior Kanon Welbourne batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in, while senior Isaac Gibson batted 3 for 4.

Seniors Jeremy Spencer (2 for 3), Dylan Spencer (2 for 4) and Brayden Cook (1 for 3) all drove in a run, along with junior Derek Render (1 for 4).

Still, even with a sound victory, coach Crine knows his team is capable of greatness.

“We got 14 hits, but left 11 on base,” Crine said. “We need to be better the rest of the way.”

Defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-1 on May 9, Render picked up the victory, throwing two scoreless innings of relief, where he struck out four batters.

Starting the game, Welbourne threw five innings, allowing an unearned run off six hits with five strikeouts.

With hits coming at a premium against the Bulldogs at the plate, Render (1 for 2) did his part, driving in a run.

Earning runs any way they could, Gibson (0 for 3) and senior Bruce Woodbury (0 for 2) each earned an RBI in sacrifice efforts.“It was a great game,” Crine said. “It wasn’t our best offensively, but we did what we needed to do to get the win.”

Playing into the weekend, continued coverage of the Eagles’ postseason run will be recapped in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel goes up for a block with assistance from ...
Boys volleyball splits final two regular-season matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball split in their final week of the regular season, defeating SLAM Academy and losing to 5A Foothill.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Talynn Madrid picks up a hit during postse ...
Softball squad opens postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 11 games, Boulder City High School softball opened the postseason with victories over Canyon Springs and Clark.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Jared Lamoreaux serves the ball to the opp ...
Volleyball team stays hot, wins 18th straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 18 games, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up 3-0 victories over Clark on April 27 and Western on May 2.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets ...
Baseball squad tops Clark, Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School baseball defeated Clark on April 28 and Cheyenne on May 2.

Hailey Nordstrom throwing the ball to Baylee Cook to get a play. (Courtney Williams/Boulder Cit ...
Softball team extends win streak to 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy and Valley to push their winning streak to eight games.

Sam Bonar in the ready position for first base during a game last week at home. (Courtney Willi ...
Eagles pitchers combine for 17 strikeouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

See the latest Boulder City High School sports news for baseball, swim and track.