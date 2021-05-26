Pool opens for summer Monday

The Boulder City Municipal Pool reopens Monday , May 31, after being closed for several weeks to remove the bubble.

The Boulder City pool opens for the summer season Monday, May 31.

The Boulder City Municipal Pool reopens Monday, May 31, after being closed for several weeks to remove the bubble.

Cheree Brennan, aquatics coordinator, noted that some hours may change before Sept. 4 if they run into staffing issue because school starts in early August this year and many lifeguards and employees are high school students.

Five-punch admission passes are $9 for youths and senior citizens, and $14.50 for adults. Fifteen-punch passes are $27 for youths and seniors, and $41.50 for adults. Thirty-punch passes are $51 for youths and seniors, and $76.50 for adults.

Annual passes are $175 for an individual or $300 for a family, while summer passes are $150 for a family and $75 for youths.

Between Tuesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 3, the pool will be open from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and from 6-7 p.m. for adult lap swim. Open swim is planned from 1-5 p.m. with a family hour scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult during the family hour.

Starting June 7 and continuing through Sept. 4, the pool will offer adult lap swim from 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 6-9 a.m. Friday and from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Open swim is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Family hour is planned from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The pool is closed Sundays.

The climbing walls, diving board and wading pool will be available during open swim and family hour, as staffing allows.

The office and racquetballs courts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 6-10 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Friday, and 6:30-9:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

The pool and racquetball complex is at 861 Avenue B.

Call 702-293-9286 for additional information.