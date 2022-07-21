106°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Sports

Pickleball proves popular; city to add courts

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 5:59 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2022 - 2:49 pm
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City Pickleball Club smack a ball arou ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City Pickleball Club smack a ball around in a hearty game of pickleball Friday, July 15, 2022, in the new gymnasium at the Boulder City Recreation Center.

The sport of pickleball is expanding faster than the dry areas at Lake Mead, with over 5 million players nationwide. Boulder City has noticed this and, in a recent City Council meeting, approved $160,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for additional courts in the city.

“Pickleball is a growing sport in the nation, and it was definitely a top priority to have courts from all of the public feedback we received,” said City Manager Taylor Tedder.

Currently, Boulder City has space for 13 pickleball courts with four indoors at the Parks and Recreation Center, one at ABC Park and eight outdoor courts at Broadbent Park. Parks and Recreation Department Director Roger Hall said he expects the money given by the city to fund four new courts.

“I’d be happy with two. That would be fantastic (to have more pickleball courts),” said Jackie Mole, a member of the city’s pickleball club.

Pickleball is a racket and paddle sport similar to tennis or racquetball, where two to four players hit a ball back and forth to score points. The sport has dramatically gained popularity since the pandemic.

“It’s just so addictive. There are some times when I am like, ‘ooh, I’m so sore,’ but you just can’t stop playing,” said Mole.

It’s certainly a strange name for a sport, but the story gets even better when you realize the activity was named after the founder of the sport’s dog, Pickles.

Pickleball is lenient on the body compared to other sports while offering a challenge.

“This is a lot easier on your body, and you can play a lot indoors without being exposed to the elements. But it’s still a really good exercise. I used to walk every morning; now I don’t need to,” said Louis Lesh, who has been playing the sport for five months now.

Pickleball is offered to Boulder City residents and their guests in the recreation center’s gymnasium from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. Saturday unless there is a special event. Players must bring their own equipment.

The Boulder City Pickleball Club is sponsored by the Boulder Dam Credit Union, which pays for air conditioning and lights at the gym.

Those wishing to play on the outdoor courts at Broadbent Park must call the recreation department to get a code to unlock the net, which is attached to the fence.

“It’s social, addictive and it’s fun,” said Lesh.

The additional courts provided by the city will likely help increase the popularity of pickleball in Boulder City and in Southern Nevada even more.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Members of Boulder City High School's football team spent the ...
Eagles use summer to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Prepping for the upcoming season, members of Boulder City High School’s football team traveled to Emmett High School in Idaho for their summer camp.

(Photo courtesy Hunter Moore) Wrestler Hunter Moore, center, an incoming senior at Boulder City ...
Wrestler advances to national tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hunter Moore, an incoming senior at Boulder City High School, will represent Nevada in the Fargo National Championship, after dominating his way through the Western State Championship wrestling tournament held June 22-25.

(Photo courtesy Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left ...
Swimmers continue to make waves
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team win its eighth consecutive 3A state championship — which dates back to 2013 — sophomore Phoebe McClaren and junior Tara Higley were honored among the top swimmers in Southern Nevada singled out by Nevada Preps/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching i ...
Lady Eagles get all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping lead the Lady Eagles to a state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School’s softball program placed five girls on the 3A all-state team, tied for the most in the classification.

(Photo courtesy Jacob Peterson) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, center, won gold in air pist ...
Lagan earns gold at national championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, Boulder City’s first female Olympian, sat atop the podium after taking home first place in air pistols during the 2022 National Pistol Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 3-13.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielson, second from l ...
Fishers angle for best spot
By Danny Smyth Boulder City Review

Anglers covered the shorelines at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, June 11, as Boulder City hosted the Southern Nevada free fishing day event.

(File photo courtesy Diane Rose) Key members of Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball te ...
Eagles dominate state volleyball honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After winning their second consecutive state championship, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team dominated the 3A all-state award landscape, taking home seven of 17 available honors.

(Jackie Bleck) Boulder City resident Virginia “Birdie” Hurst, 94, is an avid golf ...
94-year-old still out on the green
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Feeling younger than ever, 94-year old Virginia “Birdie” Hurst is an avid golfer who has no plans to slow down.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne, seen in action ...
Eagles’ pitcher Welbourne singled out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Kanon Welbourne, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named the Mountain League’s pitcher of the year for his dominant performance throughout the season and helping the varsity baseball team win the league title.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver, seen in March, ...
Carver named MVP
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping her softball team finish first in the 3A Desert League and clinch a state tournament berth, Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver was named conference MVP.