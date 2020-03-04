65°F
Peterson to launch college swim program

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 4, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

Drew Peterson, a 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, has been named the first head coach of Martin Methodist College’s men’s and women’s swim teams.

A former swimmer at the University of Tennessee, where he was a 2012 USA Olympic trials qualifier in the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley, this will be Peterson’s first opportunity to take the helm of a collegiate program.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Peterson said of his post at the Pulaski, Tennessee, college. “More than anything though, I’m thrilled to be back on the pool deck. After the 2019 season at Georgetown University (in Washington, D.C.), life took my fiance and I back to Tennessee and I was out of coaching for about nine months. For this position to open up and be right here is perfect.”

He said he’s even more excited to back in the state he calls home after growing up in Boulder City, where he competed with the high school and Boulder City-Henderson Heatwave swim teams.

