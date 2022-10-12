Passing, diversified attacks help Lady Eagles

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team advanced to 8-5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games during its most recent slate of competition.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Madison Hammond kicks the ball toward the goal during the Oct. 6 match against Del Sol. The Lady Eagles won 8-0.

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team advanced to 8-5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games during its most recent slate of competition.

After dominating Del Sol 8-0 on Oct. 6, the girls fell to SLAM Academy 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 10.

Against the Dragons, sophomore Makayla Nelson recorded a three-goal hat trick with four assists on the day. It was Nelson’s fifth hat trick of the season.

Junior Natasha Oeland added two goals and a pair of assists, while junior Madison Hammond added an assist.

Seniors Ashley Mendez, Ava Payne and Miranda Williams each added a goal for the Lady Eagles.

“The girls played smart and controlled, once again settling into our passing program and diversified attack program,” head coach Arnold Oeland said.

Fighting tough with SLAM Academy, Nelson scored on a goal assisted by sophomore Allie Beal.

“It was a good match,” Arnold Oeland said. “SLAM was just a step faster than we were on too many occasions. Some adjustments were made at halftime and into the second half, which put them on their heels before we ran out of time.”

The Lady Eagles will travel to Equipo Academy on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.