100°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Palmer to again lead BCHS cross country team

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review From left, Robert Koop, Brandon Pickett and Paul Moll exp ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review From left, Robert Koop, Brandon Pickett and Paul Moll expect to lead the boys hopes toward postseason meets this season in cross country.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A dual-threat presence, quarterback Gage Hopkinson, in ye ...
Eagles gear up for gridiron
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson drives the ball upfield on Aug. 12. ...
Soccer teams ready for upcoming season
Photos by Ron Eland Dozens of kids came out Saturday from grades K-8, at the Veterans' Memorial ...
Soccer Saturday
Photos courtesy Boulder City High School Crews were busy this summer replacing the flooring at ...
BCHS gym gets needed facelift
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 15, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

Boulder City High School cross country comes into the season with high expectations for both their boys and girls programs.

Collectively, head coach Mark Misuraca believes the boys can compete in the postseason, while senior Ellie Palmer has the potential to be one of the top runners in the 3A classification for the girls.

“I’m really excited about this upcoming season,” Misuraca said. “Our boys team is really strong this year and Ellie returns for the girls as one of the best runners in the state.”

Returning for the boys is a senior core of Paul Moll, Brandon Pickett and Brandon Trupp, who bring back experience.

Competing at regionals last season, Moll finished 38th out of 60 runners, while Pickett and Trupp finished 41st and 47th respectively.

“Our goal is to make it to state as a team, but individually I definitely think these three can compete,” Misuraca said. “They’re great role models for our younger runners. With a deep roster, we’re hopeful to compete this season.”

Returning for the girls is Palmer and senior Meleah Camphouse, who were part of the Eagles state meet team from last season.

Palmer, who finished 21st at state last season out of 57 runners, was the fifth-highest Southern Nevada runner.

A weekday warrior for the Eagles, Palmer finished in the top three of three different races, while finishing seventh at regionals.

“Ellie is among the best runners in the state,” Misuraca said. “She’s our leader and will definitely make a run at state. She has the ability to finish near the top.”

Camphouse finished 55th at state last season and 32nd at regionals.

Looking to hit the ground running, the Eagles will start their season on Friday at Mission Hills Park for the Thompson Twilight.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A dual-threat presence, quarterback Gage Hopkinson, in ye ...
Eagles gear up for gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a 7-3 inaugural season, second-year head coach Bubba Mariani is excited about the progression of his program.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson drives the ball upfield on Aug. 12. ...
Soccer teams ready for upcoming season
By Roberet Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing last season trending in different directions, the goal for Boulder City High School boys and girls soccer is the same this season — make it to the postseason.

Photos by Ron Eland Dozens of kids came out Saturday from grades K-8, at the Veterans' Memorial ...
Soccer Saturday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photos courtesy Boulder City High School Crews were busy this summer replacing the flooring at ...
BCHS gym gets needed facelift
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A long overdue maintenance project has finally been completed at Boulder City High School, with the Eagles upgrading the playing surface in their gymnasium.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City High School girls track coach Mark Misuraca was nam ...
Misuraca named 3A coach of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls track and field capture their first regional championship since 2011, head coach Mark Misuraca and his staff have been named 3A coach of the year.

Courtesy photo BCHS' Rachelle Huxford was recently named the 3A volleyball coach of the year.
Huxford brings home the hardware
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School to their fourth consecutive state championship, head coach Rachelle Huxford and her staff of Kurt Bailey and Chad Robinson were named coach of the year for the 3A classification.

Courtesy photo Boulder City head coach Angelica Moorhead gives instructions to senior Talynn Ma ...
More accolades for Lady Eagles softball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping Boulder City High School softball reach the 3A state tournament, head coach Angelica Moorhead and her staff were named coach of the year for the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers, left, and junior Baylee Cook wer ...
Lady Eagles recognized as honorable mentions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following stellar high school seasons with Boulder City softball, sophomore Payton Rogers and junior Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections on the All-Southern Nevada team for their efforts.

Photos courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Brady Sorenson, from left, sophomore David Zwahlen and ...
More court accolades for Sorenson
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing himself as one of the state’s top players, senior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, highlighting the state’s top players regardless of classification.