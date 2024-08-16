Palmer to again lead BCHS cross country team

Boulder City High School cross country comes into the season with high expectations for both their boys and girls programs.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review From left, Robert Koop, Brandon Pickett and Paul Moll expect to lead the boys hopes toward postseason meets this season in cross country.

Collectively, head coach Mark Misuraca believes the boys can compete in the postseason, while senior Ellie Palmer has the potential to be one of the top runners in the 3A classification for the girls.

“I’m really excited about this upcoming season,” Misuraca said. “Our boys team is really strong this year and Ellie returns for the girls as one of the best runners in the state.”

Returning for the boys is a senior core of Paul Moll, Brandon Pickett and Brandon Trupp, who bring back experience.

Competing at regionals last season, Moll finished 38th out of 60 runners, while Pickett and Trupp finished 41st and 47th respectively.

“Our goal is to make it to state as a team, but individually I definitely think these three can compete,” Misuraca said. “They’re great role models for our younger runners. With a deep roster, we’re hopeful to compete this season.”

Returning for the girls is Palmer and senior Meleah Camphouse, who were part of the Eagles state meet team from last season.

Palmer, who finished 21st at state last season out of 57 runners, was the fifth-highest Southern Nevada runner.

A weekday warrior for the Eagles, Palmer finished in the top three of three different races, while finishing seventh at regionals.

“Ellie is among the best runners in the state,” Misuraca said. “She’s our leader and will definitely make a run at state. She has the ability to finish near the top.”

Camphouse finished 55th at state last season and 32nd at regionals.

Looking to hit the ground running, the Eagles will start their season on Friday at Mission Hills Park for the Thompson Twilight.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.