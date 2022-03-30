67°F
Orchards highlight visit to Capitol Reef

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
March 30, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) The Gifford homestead barn can be found along the scenic drive that starts at the visitor center from Capitol Reef National Park and travels south about 7 miles.
(Deborah Wall) Capitol Reef National Park in Utah provides handheld fruit pickers and ladders for visitors to use while in the orchards.
(Deborah Wall) A small waterfall can be found along the Fremont River in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah.

Capitol Reef National Park in Utah boasts some of the finest rock formations and geologic wonders in the West, including the Waterpocket Fold, a wrinkle in the Earth that extends 100 miles. It is also one of the top choices for visitors to hike; its 150 miles of trails take in slot canyons, natural arches and bridges, waterfalls and petroglyphs.

Furthermore, the park includes the largest fruit orchards in the National Park system, and many visitors prefer it in spring, when the landscape calls to mind A.E. Houseman’s poem: “Loveliest of trees, the cherry now; Is hung with bloom along the bough; And stands about the woodland ride; Wearing white for Eastertide.”

Elevations in the park range from 3,800 feet to 8,200 feet but in the main area of the park, Fruita, it is about 5,500 feet. Here, you will find the visitor center and the jumping-off place to visit the park’s fruit orchards. All the orchards lie within a mile or so.

Most of the orchards were planted by Mormon pioneers who lived here from the late 1800s until the 1950s. As the Fruita Rural Landscape, the park maintains more than 1,900 trees using heritage techniques such as gravity-fed ditch irrigation used in the 1880s. Pruning, mowing, pest management, grafting and mapping are ongoing tasks.

The park was designated as a national monument in 1937 and gained national park status in 1971. Since then, the orchards have lost about 1,000 trees due to disease, age and poor soil. To maintain their original character, in 2021 the park implemented a pilot orchard-rehabilitation project that will continue until 2025. Last year they graded, aerated and fertilized 4.6 acres in the park’s Guy Smith and Cook orchards; new trees of historically appropriate varieties are being planted this spring. Properly prepared soils will greatly improve the likelihood that young fruit trees will establish themselves for the long run.

There are two ideal times to visit the park’s orchards: when the trees are flowering and, of course, during the harvest. Because all the trees flower and bear fruit at different times, it seems like a sort of fruit-tree festival from April through September. Right now, cherry, regular apricots and peach trees are flowering, a shower of beauty typically lasting through mid-April. The show doesn’t end then; pears and apples have started to flower now and usually do so through the first week of May.

The weather is a factor from year to year and flowering and harvest times are approximate, as they can fluctuate a few weeks earlier or later every year.

For updated information, call the park’s information line at 435-425-3791 to be transferred to the fruit hotline. Press 1 for visitor information and then press 5 for the fruit hotline.

Harvest time for cherry trees is usually from mid-June through early July; apricots starting in late June through July; and peaches and pears the first week of August through early September. Apples are often at their peak from early September through mid-October.

A self-pay station, scale and a sign with fruit prices are located at the entrance to each orchard that is open for picking. The park provides hand pickers and ladders to reach fruit. Download or pick up an orchard map at the visitor center or on the website. www.nps.gov/care. U-pick fruit signs are posted when fruit is ready to harvest in any given orchard.

Expect April daily high temperatures in the Fruita area to be about 65 degrees with lows at 39 degrees. In May daily highs average 74 degrees with lows at 48 degrees.

There is camping in the park at the Fruita Campground by reservation from March through October at www.recreation.gov. In winter it is on a first-come, first-served basis. Alternatively, there are camping, lodging, restaurants and a market in the nearby town of Torrey.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagl ...
Eagles win nail-biter against Eldorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team pulled off a nail-biter against Eldorado on Monday, March 28, in a 2-1 victory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kenny Rose, center, had 35 ass ...
Volleyball team caps week with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off its most recent slate of games by routing rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jaiden Van Diest, seen in runn ...
Roundup: Softball team rebounds with 22-0 rout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Canyon Springs 22-0 on Tuesday, March 29, to end a two-game losing streak.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Dylan Spencer drove in a run in Boulder City High Schoo ...
Eagles learn on the fly; get win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a tough 4-0 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, Boulder City High School’s baseball team knocked off rival Virgin Valley 6-2 on Tuesday, March 22.

(Deborah Wall) Giraffes are among the animals found at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Pal ...
Desert living heralded in Palm Springs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

For outdoor lovers who are looking for a family or multigenerational weekend, Palm Springs, California, will certainly fit the bill. While there are hundreds of wonderful things to do here, three places should top any list for those traveling with people of different ages.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Travis Hess, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, seen Mar ...
Eagles rout opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Somerset Academy Losee and Sunrise Mountain as it rides a four-game win streak.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home ...
Roundup: Girls rout Sunrise Mountain
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a 2-3 weekend in St. George, Utah, in the March Warm-Up tournament, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished the week’s slate strong with a 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21.

(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.