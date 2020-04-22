87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Online rock art studies best alternative for now

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
April 22, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 

If you can’t get outdoors to enjoy the sights and our natural treasures right now, a great thing to do would be to find out more about them on the internet. One good choice might be to learn more about rock art, specifically petroglyphs and pictographs, as there is a large concentration in our area.

Long ago, American Indians pecked or etched patterns thought to be abstract, as well as calendars and representations of animals and humans, into the natural desert varnish that forms on some rock surfaces in our dry climate. These are called petroglyphs, and the etchings expose the lighter rock underneath. The pattern or figure that was scratched in now stands out against the darker patina making it highly visible, even from some distance.

With pictographs, which are rarer, the drawing is painted on the rock. You won’t see these as much because of weathering and exposure to the elements. The ones you do see are found in naturally sheltered areas such as rock alcoves, caves and overhangs that have prevented the pigments from weathering away.

The most recent rock art is from historic times, for some of it depicts European people carrying rifles. Scientists can make only educated guesses about the age of older art. Some is very old indeed, for it has acquired a new coat of desert varnish. And some seems to have been carefully renewed by later generations, themselves long since vanished. One unsolved mystery is why it isn’t found just everywhere but is highly concentrated in certain places.

If you have children, you might wish to show them images and introduce them to rock writings. If you are an outdoor-loving family and hike, if you haven’t already, you will be sure to see them at some point at one of our state parks, National Park Service lands or on Bureau of Land Management lands. They make a great lead-in for kids to learn about our region’s rich Native American culture. Explaining that not even archaeologists, who have studied rock art for decades, agree on the true meaning of particular symbols can get children excited and willing to join the conversation. Children love an unsolved mystery and to put in their two-cents worth regarding what they think the figures represent.

Petroglyphs and pictographs found in our region are irreplaceable and a cultural treasure. Defacing them, moving a boulder or bringing one home with you are all federal crimes. Be sure to never touch the rock art as the oils from your hands can ruin them. Also never climb on rocks, boulders or cliff faces that contain them; carry binoculars to get a more responsible, and safer, close look at inaccessible rock art.

There are dozens of wonderful sites on the internet with images of pictographs and petroglyphs. Here are a few excellent sites to get you started: http://www.bradshawfoundation.com, http://www.nvrockart.org and http://www.sierrarockart.com.

Once the quarantine is over and you are back out hiking, visit some of our rich Nevada petroglyph sites such as Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area just south of Las Vegas, Grapevine Canyon in Lake Mead National Recreation Area and White River Narrows in Basin and Range National Monument. Other local places to see rock art include Valley of Fire State Park and Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bret Lundgaard) Bret Lundgaard, in back at left, Princeton University’s head swim coach ...
Tigers’ swim coach earns his stripes
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success in his first collegiate head coaching gig, Boulder City High alumnus Bret Lundgaard has led Princeton University to its first Ivy League championship since 2015.

(Jonathan Neal) Jonathan Neal, a senior at Boulder City High School, recently signed a letter o ...
BCHS baseball star commits to Clackamas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A rising star for Boulder City High School’s baseball team, senior Jonathan Neal has committed to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Oregon.

Senior Boen Huxford, seen rising for a kill in April 2019, said he remains hopeful that he and ...
Hope for resuming spring sports fades
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

High school sports resuming play this season still remains a possibility, but optimism is quickly fading.

A talented pool of pitchers such as senior Jonathan Neal, seen in action March 9, should benefi ...
Modified schedule for spring sports planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The spring sports season for high school sports remains in suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethan Speaker, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys ...
Speaker tops Eagles’ postseason accolades
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Speaker, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball star, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team after establishing himself not only as the top player in the 3A classification, but one of the best in Nevada.

Boulder City High School senior guard Keely Alexander, seen in action Jan. 14, was named to the ...
Five Lady Eagles honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Senior guard Keely Alexander, who had a breakout season for Boulder City High School girls basketball team, was named to the 3A all-state first-team for her efforts in guiding the Lady Eagles to a 17-9 record.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whalen Field, as seen on Monday, March 16, where Bo ...
Suspension of sports leaves teams in limbo for remainder of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On March 12, members of Boulder City High School’s baseball team were packing their bags en route to a 3A contest at Mojave High School when head coach Ed McCann received news that the game had been canceled. Now, because of the pandemic known as COVID-19, their season, along with every sports program in the state, has been put on hold.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Randy Miller, seen batting Mar ...
Roundup: Eagles’ bats explode
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking a one-run game into the top of the fifth, Boulder City High School’s baseball team exploded for 15 runs in the final two innings against Valley on March 11, routing the Vikings 16-1.