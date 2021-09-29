75°F
Sports

Offense sets the tone for 27-22 victory over Pahrump

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:40 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in the Eagles’ 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Ending a two-game skid, Boulder City High School’s football team got back in the win column Friday, Sept. 24, with a 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley.

“It feels really good to get a win,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We had a rough stretch of games, our last three. We did what we needed to tonight on both sides of the ball.”

Using a balanced offensive approach, the Eagles scored three rushing touchdowns, while throwing through the air to defeat the Trojans, in a game coach Morelli called an improvement for the offense.

“We knew our offensive line was going to be able to set the tone and they did just that,” Morelli said. “We were able to move the ball very effectively when we wanted to.”

On the ground, junior Hunter Moore rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries, while senior Martin Thompson added a dynamic punch to the running game with 64 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

“We got exactly what we expected out of our backs,” Morelli said. “Hunter (Moore) wore their defense down and Martin (Thompson) came in and made a few big plays. All the credit goes to our offensive line, who was doing a great job all night.”

Doing his part through the air, sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant managed the game well, completing 4 of 6 passes for 96 yards, connecting with sophomore Brady Sorenson for a touchdown.

Sorenson caught three passes for 78 yards, including a long, on 41.

“He’s improving each week,” Morelli said. “He’s doing a good job of doing what we’re asking of him. He’s still young, so he’s learning, but we’ve seen really good things from him.”

On defense, senior Zach Martin made six tackles with an interception. Senior Isaac Tuenge made six tackles. Junior Dylan Sullivan made five tackles, while recovering a fumble.

The Eagles head to Eldorado on Friday, Oct. 1, looking to build a winning streak.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Lady Eagles soccer team on hot streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Flying high coming into October, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team sits at 5-0-1 on the season, outscoring its last two opponents 17-1 and head coach Arnold Oeland said he really likes the makeup on this year’s squad.

Roundup: Tennis teams cruise to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally finding a quality opponent to play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs got in near full matches for the first time in weeks.

Trip to Banshee Canyon short but adventurous
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

The Rings Trail to Banshee Canyon is a short but adventurous outing in California’s Mojave National Preserve. It offers the unique challenge of navigating a narrow slot canyon using ring bolts to aid you, on both the descent and the return.

Eagles at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team sits at a crossroad entering the week at 2-2 on the season after losing a nail-biter to rival Virgin Valley 34-28 on Friday, Sept. 17.

Girls take second in home tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

Roundup: Boys soccer team splits pair of games
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting its last pair of games, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team stands at 4-2 on the season after defeating Mater East on Friday, Sept. 17, and falling to Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Eagles find their place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team routed a pair of opponents by a combined 15-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season as it rebounded from a recent loss.

Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

Boys tennis players cruise to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.