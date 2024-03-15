Oeland signs dotted line to play soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer star Natasha Oeland will continue her journey at the next level, signing to play at local junior college College of Southern Nevada.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland advances the ball toward the net off a corner kick against Chaparral this past season.

Photo courtesy Arnold Oeland Senior Natasha Oeland signs with the College of Southern Nevada on March 1.

“I’m ecstatic that a local girl gets to play for a local school,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “It’s nice for the community that a Boulder City kid is playing at the next level.”

A senior playmaker, Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after leading the Eagles to an 11-6 record.

Coach Arnold Oeland thinks her play will translate nicely to the collegiate game for CSN, who is coming off of a 5-7-2 campaign.

“CSN is getting a player who’s a team builder,” Arnold Oeland said. “Natasha is going to play forward next season which will give them a good attacking lineup. She’s a great fit for the program and I expect her game to translate very well.”

A first-team all-league selection, Oeland finished her senior campaign with 32 assists and 16 goals.

She ranked first in Nevada for most goal assists regardless of classification and fourth nationally.

A threat throughout her three seasons with the Eagles, Natasha Oeland amassed 78 assists and 49 goals as a complete playmaker, helping lead Boulder City to three consecutive postseason berths and a state tournament appearance.

She’ll now look to be just as successful in her next chapter.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the program for CSN,” Natasha Oeland said.

“I feel like it’s the next chapter in my life that will be a big part of my life. Although I’m nervous with the competition going forward, I can’t wait to play with the new team and see what it has in store for me.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.