Oeland named league MVP

Boulder City High School girls soccer star Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after leading the Eagles to an 11-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland inbounds the ball against Mater East on Oct. 23. Oeland was named league player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Peyton Arboreen inbounds the ball against Pinecrest Sloan Canyon on Oct. 9. Arboreen was named a second team all-league selection.

For her efforts, the senior was one of four girls honored by the league.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls for all their hard work,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “When you get recognized by your peers, it’s the definition of ‘hard work pays off.’”

A senior playmaker for the Eagles, Natasha Oeland was also a first-team all-league selection after finishing with 32 assists and 16 goals on the season. She ranked first in Nevada for most goal assists regardless of classification and fourth nationally.

“Every game Natasha went out there with a how-can-I-make-my-teammates-better mindset,” Arnold Oeland said. “She did a great job at creating for us and proved to be a vital part of our success.”

The recipient of a majority of Natasha Oeland’s assists, junior Makayla Nelson, was also named a first-team all-league selection after winning the “Golden Boot”, given to the player who scored the most goals.

A savant in the open field, Nelson’s 56 goals ranked first in Nevada regardless of classification and sixth nationally.

“Makayla’s goal is to always win games and you can’t do that if you don’t score the ball,” Arnold Oeland said. “She has a goal-to-goal mindset. She is truly a gifted scorer.”

Making the second-team all-league for the Lady Eagles was senior Indy Ruth and sophomore Peyton Arboreen.

An unsung hero, Ruth’s contributions to the Eagles go well beyond her two goals and three assists.

“Indy was professional leader for our team,” Arnold Oeland said. “She was a captain who let her positive attitude and mindset help our team be the best that it could be. She was a great workhorse in the midfield with a strong soccer IQ.”

Breaking out this season as a sophomore, Arboreen has a bright future after scoring four goals with seven assists.

The team’s defensive player of the year, Arboreen also made 27 steals.

“Peyton took command of the defensive line and lead by her action and team directional control,” Arnold Oeland said. “She’s a top-level defensive player who took leading the defense to heart.”

