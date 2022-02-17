Nine grapplers head to state

After placing second at the 3A Southern Region meet at Virgin Valley on Saturday , Feb. 12 , Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will send nine to the state meet.

(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 113-pound bracket at the 3A Southern Region meet on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Virgin Valley High School. His teammate freshman Logan Goode, right, placed second.

(Jim Cox) Tyson Irby-Brownson, a junior at Boulder City High School, stands at the podium after winning the 195-pound bracket at the 3A Southern Region meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Virgin Valley High School.

“Honestly, we did amazing seeing that we were missing a weight class,” said junior Hunter Moore. “Our team really showed what they were made of and put out a last strong effort to secure the second-place spot.”

Moore, who competes at 160 pounds, was one of four Eagles to win regionals in their weight class. He was joined by juniors Mick Raabe (113 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285 pounds).

“Losing last year’s season was terrible,” Moore said. “I hated being off the mat and not wrestling with the high school. So getting to wrestle again and winning regionals was a dream come true.”

Moore picked up a pin fall victory over Virgin Valley’s Martin Jordan, while Irby-Brownson pinned Virgin Valley’s Dominic Piazza.

Spencer pinned Eldorado’s Jermiah Lewis, while Raabe picked up the pin fall over freshman teammate Logan Goode in the finals.

Finishing in second place, Goode also qualified for state, along with seniors Josh Fotheringham (145 pounds, second place) and Ben Schafler (132 pounds, fourth place) and juniors Caleb Brown (220 pounds, second place) and Cameron Henagir (170 pounds, fourth place).

Prepping for the state tournament, many have said the Eagles’ daunting schedule is what has helped make this year’s group champions.

Taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles made up for lost time traveling to California for the La Costa Canyon Classic and Utah for the Days of Thunder Duals and Iron Town Duals.

The Eagles also competed in hometown competitions: the Boulder City Invite and Virgin Valley’s Growler tournament.

“Our team performed better than any of us thought we would have knowing that the competition was going to be very hard at regionals,” Spencer said. “I feel all these other big tournaments we have been to lately have really helped us become better. We got to see new types of wrestling and better competition.”

Hosting this year’s 3A state meet Saturday, Feb. 19, the Eagles have already won one half of the battle without traveling. Able to prepare on their home mat, the Eagles are hoping the advantage plays into their favor.

“I am super excited to have state this year at home,” Irby-Brownson said. “It is a very unique experience to be able to go to a tournament and sleep in your own bed and not having to worry about anything else. That’s probably the most exciting thing about having state at home.”

