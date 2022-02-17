46°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Nine grapplers head to state

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:04 pm
 
(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 1 ...
(Jim Cox) Boulder City High School junior Mick Raabe stands atop the podium after winning the 113-pound bracket at the 3A Southern Region meet on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Virgin Valley High School. His teammate freshman Logan Goode, right, placed second.
(Jim Cox) Tyson Irby-Brownson, a junior at Boulder City High School, stands at the podium after ...
(Jim Cox) Tyson Irby-Brownson, a junior at Boulder City High School, stands at the podium after winning the 195-pound bracket at the 3A Southern Region meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Virgin Valley High School.

After placing second at the 3A Southern Region meet at Virgin Valley on Saturday, Feb. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will send nine to the state meet.

“Honestly, we did amazing seeing that we were missing a weight class,” said junior Hunter Moore. “Our team really showed what they were made of and put out a last strong effort to secure the second-place spot.”

Moore, who competes at 160 pounds, was one of four Eagles to win regionals in their weight class. He was joined by juniors Mick Raabe (113 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285 pounds).

“Losing last year’s season was terrible,” Moore said. “I hated being off the mat and not wrestling with the high school. So getting to wrestle again and winning regionals was a dream come true.”

Moore picked up a pin fall victory over Virgin Valley’s Martin Jordan, while Irby-Brownson pinned Virgin Valley’s Dominic Piazza.

Spencer pinned Eldorado’s Jermiah Lewis, while Raabe picked up the pin fall over freshman teammate Logan Goode in the finals.

Finishing in second place, Goode also qualified for state, along with seniors Josh Fotheringham (145 pounds, second place) and Ben Schafler (132 pounds, fourth place) and juniors Caleb Brown (220 pounds, second place) and Cameron Henagir (170 pounds, fourth place).

Prepping for the state tournament, many have said the Eagles’ daunting schedule is what has helped make this year’s group champions.

Taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles made up for lost time traveling to California for the La Costa Canyon Classic and Utah for the Days of Thunder Duals and Iron Town Duals.

The Eagles also competed in hometown competitions: the Boulder City Invite and Virgin Valley’s Growler tournament.

“Our team performed better than any of us thought we would have knowing that the competition was going to be very hard at regionals,” Spencer said. “I feel all these other big tournaments we have been to lately have really helped us become better. We got to see new types of wrestling and better competition.”

Hosting this year’s 3A state meet Saturday, Feb. 19, the Eagles have already won one half of the battle without traveling. Able to prepare on their home mat, the Eagles are hoping the advantage plays into their favor.

“I am super excited to have state this year at home,” Irby-Brownson said. “It is a very unique experience to be able to go to a tournament and sleep in your own bed and not having to worry about anything else. That’s probably the most exciting thing about having state at home.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team, starting second from left, Cayden ...
Bowlers take state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Forced to sit out of play in 2021 by COVID-19, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team was robbed of the chance to repeat as 3A state champions. Fast-forward to 2022 and head coach Garth Shultz said two championships in three years was just as nice.

Boulder City High School senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action Dec. 8, scored 12 points ...
Eagles start postseason with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Carrying an 11-game winning streak into the postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 54-48 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the opening round.

Boulder City High School junior quarterback Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 7 against Sunrise ...
Roundup: Strong offense carries girls to state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team is clicking offensively, including in its opening round playoff victory against Mojave on Monday, Feb. 14.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
Girls eye first-place spot in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 po ...
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.