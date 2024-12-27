Nelson paces All-Southern Nevada soccer selections

Honored among the state’s best, Boulder City High School girls soccer stars Makayla Nelson and Abbey Byington were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson maneuvers downfield against SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.

An honor usually presented to 5A and 4A players, Nelson and Byington were among seven 3A players to make the 54-player team.

“I am very proud of Mack and Abbey’s accomplishments this year,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “I’m not surprised they were honored as top players in the state, as they absolutely deserve it. Their talent is obvious and I’m so happy it was recognized by others.”

A dynamic scorer with a state-leading 58 goals, Nelson was named a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection after being named 3A Mountain league’s most valuable player.

Helping the Lady Eagles to a 15-4-1 record, Nelson was named to the 3A All-State first team, after generating 15 assists as well this past season.

“I can’t say it enough that Mack was a force to be reckoned with this year,” Shelton said. “Not only was she our leading scorer, she was just an all-around great student-athlete and leader. Every other coach in our league knew her by name and agreed that she was most deserving of Player of the Year.”

Named an honorable mention selection, Byington was named to the 3A Southern region second team after generating 30 goals and 16 assists this past season.

Honored by the 3A, junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh was a first-team 3A All-State selection after being named defensive player of the year for the Southern region.

Emerging as a breakout presence on both sides of the ball, Jenas-Keogh generated eight goals and eight assists, along with 20 steals.

“Sancha blew everyone away defensively this year,” Shelton said. “Her speed is unmatched, which is why she was able to shut down so many top players in our league. I am extremely excited to have her for one more season and really look forward to continue watching her soccer success.”

Named to the Mountain League second team for the Eagles was senior Abby Francis (eight goals, 12 assists) and juniors Josie Cimino (six goals, seven assists) and Leonesse Williams (six assists, 48 steals).