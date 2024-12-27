42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Nelson paces All-Southern Nevada soccer selections

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson ma ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson maneuvers downfield against SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Sophia Muelrath pulls up for a shot a ...
Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court ...
Eagles fall to Fernley, travel to Calif. next
Photos by Robert Vendettoli Peyton Rogers tracks down the ball carrier for a tackle against Dor ...
Lady Eagles drop first game to 5A foe
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 26, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 

Honored among the state’s best, Boulder City High School girls soccer stars Makayla Nelson and Abbey Byington were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

An honor usually presented to 5A and 4A players, Nelson and Byington were among seven 3A players to make the 54-player team.

“I am very proud of Mack and Abbey’s accomplishments this year,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “I’m not surprised they were honored as top players in the state, as they absolutely deserve it. Their talent is obvious and I’m so happy it was recognized by others.”

A dynamic scorer with a state-leading 58 goals, Nelson was named a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection after being named 3A Mountain league’s most valuable player.

Helping the Lady Eagles to a 15-4-1 record, Nelson was named to the 3A All-State first team, after generating 15 assists as well this past season.

“I can’t say it enough that Mack was a force to be reckoned with this year,” Shelton said. “Not only was she our leading scorer, she was just an all-around great student-athlete and leader. Every other coach in our league knew her by name and agreed that she was most deserving of Player of the Year.”

Named an honorable mention selection, Byington was named to the 3A Southern region second team after generating 30 goals and 16 assists this past season.

Honored by the 3A, junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh was a first-team 3A All-State selection after being named defensive player of the year for the Southern region.

Emerging as a breakout presence on both sides of the ball, Jenas-Keogh generated eight goals and eight assists, along with 20 steals.

“Sancha blew everyone away defensively this year,” Shelton said. “Her speed is unmatched, which is why she was able to shut down so many top players in our league. I am extremely excited to have her for one more season and really look forward to continue watching her soccer success.”

Named to the Mountain League second team for the Eagles was senior Abby Francis (eight goals, 12 assists) and juniors Josie Cimino (six goals, seven assists) and Leonesse Williams (six assists, 48 steals).

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Sophia Muelrath pulls up for a shot a ...
Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their hot start to the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament over the weekend to advance to 7-3 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court ...
Eagles fall to Fernley, travel to Calif. next
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to challenge themselves early in the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball fell to Northern Nevada challenger Fernley 48-43 on Dec. 20.

Photos by Robert Vendettoli Peyton Rogers tracks down the ball carrier for a tackle against Dor ...
Lady Eagles drop first game to 5A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 5-1 start after defeating Doral Academy and falling to Southeast Career Technical Academy during this past week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball split this past week’s slate, defeating Doral Academy, while falling to Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Girls hoops bounce back after tough start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball has advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Bowling teams off to hot start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Boys basketball remains perfect on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a two-gaming winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 2-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School wrestling kicked off their season in style with a pair of victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs in a tri-dual on Dec. 2.

bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa

Heading on the road for an intense rivalry matchup, Boulder City High School boys basketball cruised to a 72-45 victory to open the regular season against Moapa Valley.