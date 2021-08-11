85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Navajo park provides monumental sights

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
August 11, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley encompasses 91,696 acres within the 16-million-acre Navajo Natio ...
(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley encompasses 91,696 acres within the 16-million-acre Navajo Nation on the border of Arizona and Utah.
(Deborah Wall) John Ford filmed many of his classic Westerns in Monument Valley including “St ...
(Deborah Wall) John Ford filmed many of his classic Westerns in Monument Valley including “Stagecoach,” “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” and “Fort Apache,” all starring John Wayne.
(Deborah Wall) Petroglyphs can be found throughout Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.
(Deborah Wall) Petroglyphs can be found throughout Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.
(Deborah Wall) There are hundreds of archaeological sites in the park including granaries, whic ...
(Deborah Wall) There are hundreds of archaeological sites in the park including granaries, which were once used to store food.
(Deborah Wall) Visitors climb up the sandy bank to get a closer look at the Ear of the Wind Arc ...
(Deborah Wall) Visitors climb up the sandy bank to get a closer look at the Ear of the Wind Arch at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.
(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley Navajo Tribal park is famous for its unique rock formations, suc ...
(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley Navajo Tribal park is famous for its unique rock formations, such as The Mittens.
(Deborah Wall) Big Hogan Arch.
(Deborah Wall) Big Hogan Arch.
(Deborah Wall) Honeymoon Arch can be found in Mystery Valley.
(Deborah Wall) Honeymoon Arch can be found in Mystery Valley.
(Deborah Wall) John Ford filmed many of his classic Westerns in Monument Valley including “St ...
(Deborah Wall) John Ford filmed many of his classic Westerns in Monument Valley including “Stagecoach,” “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” and “Fort Apache,” all starring John Wayne.

One of the most picturesque places in the world is practically at our doorstep: the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Located on the border of Utah and Arizona, the park boasts buttes, mesas, spires, pinnacles and arches, arranged in some of the finest panoramic views on Earth.

You’ve no doubt seen the photographs, or scenes from the movies that were filmed there, but seeing the place firsthand is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, well worth the six- or seven-hour drive.

The park was established in 1958 and encompasses 91,696 acres, all within the 16-million-acre Navajo Reservation. The Diné, as the Navajo people refer to themselves, have called this region home for more than 400 years. Prior to that Ancestral Puebloans lived here.

You can get a few classic views just driving around the area or by taking in some popular viewpoints, but most of the real treasures are off-limits to visitors traveling on their own. The absolute best way to discover the place is by taking a tour with an approved Navajo guide. These Jeep tours run different lengths, and if you have the time, I highly recommend doing a full-day trip.

The guides are extremely knowledgeable and not only inform you about the historical and cultural significance of the area, but will take you to archaeological and filming locations and to the most stunning rock formations. There are also plenty of photo opportunities to get out of the vehicle and visit the sites up close.

Monument Valley is favorite scenery for TV and Hollywood films. Movies that have used the park include some of John Ford’s classic westerns, such as “Stagecoach,” “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” and “Fort Apache,” all starring John Wayne, and the latter co-starring Henry Fonda. Newer classics such as “Thelma and Louise,” “Forrest Gump” and “Back to the Future III” also used the magnificent backdrop.

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is open year-round. At the visitor center the elevation is about 5,200 feet. Average daily high temperatures in August are around 91 degrees, and in September 83 degrees.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Navajo Nation is currently operating in “Yellow Status,” which means the Navajo Parks and Recreation is open at 50 percent of maximum occupancy. Masks are mandated throughout the park. Always book your stay and your tour guide before arriving in the park, as they fill up fast.

For a list of approved Navajo tour guides and further information, contact https://navajonationparks.org/, or 435-727-5870. For lodging information visit or www.gouldings.com.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

(Erica Schulz) Ethan Porter of Boulder City tries to make up some time after the swim portion o ...
Porter ends youth triathlon career with personal best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Porter, a 2021 Boulder City High School graduate, finished 27th in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park in West Chester, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 1, competing in his final youth triathlon before heading off to Utah State University in Logan.

(Deborah Wall) The Cart Creek Bridge spans a lovely side canyon of Flaming Gorge near Dutch Joh ...
Flaming Gorge known for fiery scenery, water activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, located in southwestern Wyoming and northeastern Utah, makes an ideal summer destination for those seeking cool weather, stunning scenery or lots of water-related activities. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Boulder City, but rewards the effort with remarkable opportunities to fish, boat, raft, hike, camp or just drive the scenic roads.

Eduardo Miler Cruising down the bike path, Ethan Porter glides down the lane at the Wasatch tri ...
BCHS graduate plans to compete nationally
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seasoned triathlete and 2021 Boulder City High School graduate Ethan Porter will compete in the 2021 Zone3 Junior Nationals at Voice of America Park later this month.

(Bri Osman Easter) Izec Easter holds up his 4-pound, 14-ounce fish, which was the 10th biggest ...
High school fishers find success at world finals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City was well represented at the 2021 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship held June 30-July 3 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, sending four high school fishermen from the Boulder City Bass Club.

(Olivia Wall) The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has cooler temperatures and more precipitation ...
More scenery, less crowds: Summer ‘grand’ time to visit canyon’s North Rim
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you are planning a visit to Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona — and most people do have that visit on their bucket lists — you might consider aiming at the North Rim instead of the better-known South Rim. This area of the park, accessed via the Arizona Strip, gets only about 10 percent the number of visitors who crowd the South Rim.