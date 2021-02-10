55°F
Sports

Morton heads to CSN to play basketball

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 10, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of ...
(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada during an event at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Feb. 5, 2021.

Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 5.

Graduating from high school a semester early, Morton said he is excited about his future journey with the Coyotes, hoping to make an immediate impact.

“Being able to call myself a college athlete is something I have been working for my whole life and it feels very accomplishing being able to attach that to my name,” Morton said. “I feel like I can make an impact at CSN by improving my skills every day while contributing to our success and growth as a team.”

A two-sport star for the Eagles in basketball and football during his tenure at the school, Morton had several options in both sports before deciding to stick with basketball locally at the budding junior college program that’s playing its first season since 2003.

“I chose CSN because they have a really amazing situation going on with a very supportive and successful coaching staff,” Morton said. “Our roster is 100 percent (Las) Vegas kids and we are looking to prove a lot of people wrong and shine a light on Nevada.”

Skipping the final semester of his senior year academically after the COVID-19 pandemic closed the door on competing for a state championship with the Eagles, Morton said he is looking to transition quickly into college life and carve a role out with the Coyotes.

Affected by the pandemic as well, the Coyotes’ season was pushed back to Feb. 9, giving Morton the opportunity to transition from senior student to freshman athlete overnight. Having seen Morton firsthand for three seasons with the variety program, Eagles head coach John Balistere said he sees Morton being an asset for the program.

“We’re really excited for Matt,” Balistere said. “CSN is getting a really hard-nose tough kid who’s a tremendous rebounder and can really shoot it. Matt’s gotten so much stronger since last year and his game has gotten better. They’re getting a good player.”

A three-year varsity contributor with the Eagles, Morton blossomed as a junior, averaging 15 points per game with eight rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals. With the ability to finish at the rim with both hands and shoot from the outside, Morton is hopeful to provide a versatile presence.

Finishing his high school career as a second-team 3A all-state selection as a junior, Morton’s career averages are 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

