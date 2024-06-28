More court accolades for Sorenson

Establishing himself as one of the state’s top players, senior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, highlighting the state’s top players regardless of classification.

Photos courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Brady Sorenson, from left, sophomore David Zwahlen and seniors Travis Hess and Roman Rose following the Eagles 3A state championship victory over Virgin Valley on May 14.

One of four Eagles selected for the 44-player team, Sorenson was joined by second-team selections Travis Hess and Roman Rose, along with honorable mention selection David Zwahlen.

“When Brady found out he made the first team, he was so happy, because it validated all the hard work and dedication he’s put into this,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “That’s the great part, it’s someone other than your coach recognizing what you’ve done. For someone to put him among the top players in the state really flattered him and was well deserving on his part.”

Named 3A player of the year for helping the Eagles claim their fourth consecutive state championship, Sorenson led all 3A players with 313 kills.

An all-around threat, Sorenson also added 106 digs, 53 serving aces and 19 blocks.

“Being named a first team selection is one of the biggest honors a player can achieve,” Sorenson said. “To me, being able to earn that award at a small school shows how dominant I was able to be during this season. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without my teammates also being big-time threats from all around the court to keep the opponents guessing at all times. I’d also like to shout-out to my outstanding coaches, Rachelle Huxford, Kurt Bailey and Chad Robinson, that I’ve had since freshman year for being able to develop me into the player I am today. I’m forever grateful.”

Making a strong case for first-team consideration as well, Hess and Rose finish their careers on the second team.

A key threat on both sides of the ball, Hess was both efficient and dominant for the Eagles.

Leading all hitters in Nevada with a .520 hitting percentage, Hess generated 274 kills, while leading the 3A with 101 blocks.

“Travis is another player who could have been on the first-team,” Huxford said. “With his stats and where he ranks in offensive categories for the state, he definitely deserved to be on this team. It’s amazing to see how far he’s come as a player since his freshman season.”

Steering the offensive success, Rose finished second in the 3A with 561 assists, while finishing first with 81 serving aces.

“Roman is another player who had a great season for us,” Huxford said. “He’s a very smart player out there, always making the right play. It was amazing to see the chemistry on the court between him, Brady and Travis. They were always in sync together.”

Establishing himself as the Eagles’ next star as they look to continue the dynasty, Zwahlen was an honorable mention selection after a phenomenal campaign.

A defensive savant, Zwahlen finished second in the 3A with 252 digs and fourth in serving aces with 58.

“David is one of the best liberos in the state,” Huxford said. “He reads the ball on defense; he knows where to be. Every time he steps on the court, he gives 110%. I have no doubt that down the road that he will receive more of these accolades and will be up there with the top players in the state, because he is that good.”

Finishing the season with a 26-6 overall record, including a 3-0 victory over 4A state champion Basic, the quartet was part of only eight 3A players recognized this season for their efforts.

“I couldn’t be happier for these four,” Huxford said. “Recognition like this helps validate you as a player and brings up your self-esteem. I’m happy that one day they get to look back down the road on their high school careers and know that they accomplished this. There were only a handful of people who were awarded this honor and they were good enough to be a part of this.”

