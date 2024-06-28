90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

More court accolades for Sorenson

Photos courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Brady Sorenson, from left, sophomore David Zwahlen and ...
Photos courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Brady Sorenson, from left, sophomore David Zwahlen and seniors Travis Hess and Roman Rose following the Eagles 3A state championship victory over Virgin Valley on May 14.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers, left, and junior Baylee Cook wer ...
Lady Eagles recognized as honorable mentions
Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle a ...
Lucky 7 swim to regional honors
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Helping the Eagles claim a regional championship, juniors ...
Jenas-Keogh, golfers earn state award
bcr default image
Render receives all-state nod
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 27, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

Establishing himself as one of the state’s top players, senior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, highlighting the state’s top players regardless of classification.

One of four Eagles selected for the 44-player team, Sorenson was joined by second-team selections Travis Hess and Roman Rose, along with honorable mention selection David Zwahlen.

“When Brady found out he made the first team, he was so happy, because it validated all the hard work and dedication he’s put into this,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “That’s the great part, it’s someone other than your coach recognizing what you’ve done. For someone to put him among the top players in the state really flattered him and was well deserving on his part.”

Named 3A player of the year for helping the Eagles claim their fourth consecutive state championship, Sorenson led all 3A players with 313 kills.

An all-around threat, Sorenson also added 106 digs, 53 serving aces and 19 blocks.

“Being named a first team selection is one of the biggest honors a player can achieve,” Sorenson said. “To me, being able to earn that award at a small school shows how dominant I was able to be during this season. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without my teammates also being big-time threats from all around the court to keep the opponents guessing at all times. I’d also like to shout-out to my outstanding coaches, Rachelle Huxford, Kurt Bailey and Chad Robinson, that I’ve had since freshman year for being able to develop me into the player I am today. I’m forever grateful.”

Making a strong case for first-team consideration as well, Hess and Rose finish their careers on the second team.

A key threat on both sides of the ball, Hess was both efficient and dominant for the Eagles.

Leading all hitters in Nevada with a .520 hitting percentage, Hess generated 274 kills, while leading the 3A with 101 blocks.

“Travis is another player who could have been on the first-team,” Huxford said. “With his stats and where he ranks in offensive categories for the state, he definitely deserved to be on this team. It’s amazing to see how far he’s come as a player since his freshman season.”

Steering the offensive success, Rose finished second in the 3A with 561 assists, while finishing first with 81 serving aces.

“Roman is another player who had a great season for us,” Huxford said. “He’s a very smart player out there, always making the right play. It was amazing to see the chemistry on the court between him, Brady and Travis. They were always in sync together.”

Establishing himself as the Eagles’ next star as they look to continue the dynasty, Zwahlen was an honorable mention selection after a phenomenal campaign.

A defensive savant, Zwahlen finished second in the 3A with 252 digs and fourth in serving aces with 58.

“David is one of the best liberos in the state,” Huxford said. “He reads the ball on defense; he knows where to be. Every time he steps on the court, he gives 110%. I have no doubt that down the road that he will receive more of these accolades and will be up there with the top players in the state, because he is that good.”

Finishing the season with a 26-6 overall record, including a 3-0 victory over 4A state champion Basic, the quartet was part of only eight 3A players recognized this season for their efforts.

“I couldn’t be happier for these four,” Huxford said. “Recognition like this helps validate you as a player and brings up your self-esteem. I’m happy that one day they get to look back down the road on their high school careers and know that they accomplished this. There were only a handful of people who were awarded this honor and they were good enough to be a part of this.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers, left, and junior Baylee Cook wer ...
Lady Eagles recognized as honorable mentions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following stellar high school seasons with Boulder City softball, sophomore Payton Rogers and junior Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections on the All-Southern Nevada team for their efforts.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle a ...
Lucky 7 swim to regional honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing Boulder City High School’s rich swimming tradition, seven athletes from the boys and girls teams were selected to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the region’s top athletes regardless of classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Helping the Eagles claim a regional championship, juniors ...
Jenas-Keogh, golfers earn state award
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A trio of Boulder City High School athletes were named to the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports, highlighting the region’s top athletes regardless of classification.

bcr default image
Render receives all-state nod
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, senior Derek Render was named to the 3A second-team all-state.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheye ...
Lady Eagles clean up on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the state tournament, 3A player of the year Payton Rogers highlighted the 3A All-State team featuring four Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Four Eagles named to all-state volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball was well represented on the 3A All-State team en route to their fourth consecutive state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheye ...
Rogers named 3A Southern player of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the 3A state tournament, sophomore phenom Payton Rogers was named 3A Southern player of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise ...
Eight earn postseason nods in baseball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the postseason, eight Eagles earned postseason accolades for their efforts.

Photo courtesy Joianne Madrid Putting pen to paper, Boulder City senior Talynn Madrid signs wit ...
Softball star signs to play in California
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a successful prep career with the Eagles, Boulder City High School softball star Talynn Madrid has committed to play college softball at Feather River College.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson gen ...
Sorenson named league player of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping lead Boulder City High School to their fourth consecutive state championship, senior Brady Sorenson was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.