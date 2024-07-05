More accolades for Lady Eagles softball team

After helping Boulder City High School softball reach the 3A state tournament, head coach Angelica Moorhead and her staff were named coach of the year for the 3A classification.

Courtesy photo Boulder City head coach Angelica Moorhead gives instructions to senior Talynn Madrid on March 4 against Cheyenne in a 15-0 victory.

“It’s always an honor to be nominated by other coaches in the league,” Moorhead said. “Myself, Paxton Fleming and Lena Washburn are honored to share this together. It takes a village and they’re my village. We work hard with these young ladies and spend a lot of time with them. So it’s nice to be recognized.”

Guiding Boulder City to a 24-8 record, the Eagles finished as 3A Southern champions, sweeping their way throughout the regional tournament.

Racking up an 11-1 league record, the Eagles defeated all three of their rivals this past season, Moapa Valley, Pahrump Valley and Virgin Valley.

Benefiting from having exceptional young talent to develop, the Eagles got strong play from sophomore Payton Rogers, who was named 3A player of the year.

Rogers led the 3A classification with 21 wins, while batting .424 with 31 runs batted in.

Junior Baylee Cook was also one of the state’s brightest stars, named an All-Southern Nevada honorable selection after a .611 batting average with 51 RBIs.

In total, the Eagles’ stacked team under Moorhead’s tutelage featured eight All-League selections and four All-Region selections.

“These girls were awesome to work with,” Moorhead said. “They worked hard to finish where they did.”

Fueled by capturing a looming state champion, Moorhead is excited to return next season with the Eagles. Back with her girls for another season, there’s no place she’d rather be.

“Looking forward to next season and who knows how many more,” she said. “We have some good kids in the program now and more coming up. One day we’re going to get that trophy. But I truly love coaching and the girls and that’s what keeps me around for now.”

