80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Mojave Desert home to Joshua trees

By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review
May 27, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

To outsiders, the Joshua tree might look nightmarish and threatening, with its daggerlike spines and odd, sometimes grotesque growth habit. But to most Mojave Desert dwellers it is strikingly beautiful. In the morning light, or under a full moon, the Joshua tree’s silhouette is the definition of drama. And because they grow almost nowhere else, to see one is to know we are home.

Within our desert, Joshuas grow naturally at an elevation of approximately 2,000-3,000 feet, preferring sandy, dry soils on slopes, mesas and rolling hills.

Joshua trees, Yucca brevifolia, are members of the agave family. Up until recently, they were considered large members of the lily family, but DNA studies led to dividing that extensive family into 40 distinct ones. The Joshua is the largest of the yuccas, and mature ones range from about 15-40 feet tall.

Joshuas only grow from about ½ inch to 3 inches per year. They are said to typically live about 150 years but some are thought to be as old as 500 years. Their age is not easy to verify since there are no growth rings as there are in a pine tree.

In spring, the tree comes into bloom, bearing large bell-shaped cream-colored flowers in bunches 12-18 inches in diameter. Joshua trees have a symbiotic relationship with the yucca moth (Tegeticula yuccasella), also referred to as the pronuba moth, for pollination. The female moth lays her eggs on the flower’s ovaries, and when the larvae hatch they feed on the plant’s seeds. To start a new Joshua tree the germination of a seed needs the right amount of rain, at the right temperature. In some instances, the plant can also sprout from its roots or branches.

It is said that Mormon pioneers named the tree Joshua, after the Old Testament figure who led the children of Israel in the conquest of Canaan. It seemed to them the outstretched limbs were directing the Mormons forward into another promised land.

Great places to see thick stands of Joshuas are in the Mojave National Preserve and, of course, at Joshua Tree National Park, both in California. (The latter is closed temporarily.) Also, just west of Searchlight, Nevada, about 8.2 miles along Nevada Route 164, there is the Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness area located on the right, with a nice thick band of them. Early mornings, at dawn, are the best time to stroll around but be aware wandering around, as one Joshua looks much like another when you’re trying to retrace your steps to your car.

While Joshuas are mostly seen in the Mojave Desert, plants ignore geographic boundaries, so a few are seen in the Sonoran Desert in western Arizona, where they might be growing alongside saguaros. They can sometimes be seen with pines in California’s San Bernardino Mountains.

The Joshua tree was useful to American Indians, who wove baskets and sandals from the strong leaves, and ate the flower buds and seeds raw and roasted. Miners used the trees to fuel their steam engines and homesteaders made fences with them.

Many types of mammals, reptiles, birds and insects depend on the Joshua tree for their habitat including the Scott’s oriole, which often builds its nests within its trunk and have been found from 3 feet up to 25 feet high.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City) The parks and recreation department has received the Better Sports for Kids Qual ...
Youth sports programs earn accolade
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Children and parents have known for years that the sports programs offered by Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department are top-notch.

(Virginia Tech) AJ Pouch, seen swimming in the ACC’s swimming and diving championship in Gree ...
Pouch named top rookie at Virginia Tech
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2019 graduate of Boulder City High School and swimming star, is making a splash on the collegiate level after being named the rookie of the year at Virginia Tech University.

A state championship won in November by the girls volleyball team helped contribute to Boulder ...
Eagles take the ‘Cup’
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification, recognizing its all-around excellence as a program.

(Deborah Wall) A female hummingbird feeds her young. Female hummingbirds lay two eggs and incub ...
If you feed them, they will ‘hum’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Now is the time of year you’ll probably be seeing and hearing more hummingbirds around Southern Nevada. If you want to attract them to your yard or patio — and who doesn’t — think about putting up a hummingbird feeder. While this is an easy task, it does come with a commitment of changing the nectar and cleaning the feeder.

Boulder City High School's head varsity baseball coach Ed McCann, seen shortly after he was hir ...
Season ends with disappointment
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Worst case scenario for high school athletics finally came to fruition April 23 when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that it has officially canceled all spring sporting events.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel of bighorn sheep can be found in Grapevine Canyon in Lake ...
Online rock art studies best alternative for now
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you can’t get outdoors to enjoy the sights and our natural treasures right now, a great thing to do would be to find out more about them on the internet. One good choice might be to learn more about rock art, specifically petroglyphs and pictographs, as there is a large concentration in our area.

(Bret Lundgaard) Bret Lundgaard, in back at left, Princeton University’s head swim coach ...
Tigers’ swim coach earns his stripes
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finding success in his first collegiate head coaching gig, Boulder City High alumnus Bret Lundgaard has led Princeton University to its first Ivy League championship since 2015.

(Jonathan Neal) Jonathan Neal, a senior at Boulder City High School, recently signed a letter o ...
BCHS baseball star commits to Clackamas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A rising star for Boulder City High School’s baseball team, senior Jonathan Neal has committed to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Oregon.