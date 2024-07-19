Misuraca named 3A coach of the year

Helping Boulder City High School girls track and field capture their first regional championship since 2011, head coach Mark Misuraca and his staff have been named 3A coach of the year.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Boulder City High School girls track coach Mark Misuraca was named 3A coach of the year, after helping the Eagles capture their first regional championship since 2011.

Helping Boulder City High School girls track and field capture their first regional championship since 2011, head coach Mark Misuraca and his staff have been named 3A coach of the year.

“This season was the perfect storm,” Mark Misuraca. “We had the right coaches, the right kids. We brought in three new coaches this year and no pun intended they hit the ground running.”

Returning to the Eagles staff, Earl Lee was the key catalyst behind the Eagles pole vaulting success that saw both senior Delaney Levitt and junior Xochitl Skousen earn state meet berths.

Tyler Nash took over the distance program that featured junior Makayla Nelson reaching state in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, while Geri Wachtel took over the jumping program trust featured senior Aspen Christian who qualified for state in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles and senior Megan Uszynski, who made state in the triple jump.

Pat Nash took over the throwing department, that saw both senior Indy Ruth and sophomore Brooklyn Bunker finish in the top 10 at regionals in the shot put and discus events.

“When you think of this award, it should be coaching staff of the year,” Misuraca said. “From top to bottom, we were so balanced. It’s a great honor.”

Dominating in every category at regionals, the Eagles finished with a team score of 117.5 points, just edging rivals Pahrump Valley (116.5) and Moapa Valley (99).

“We scored in every event,” Misuraca said. “It just showed how balanced we were as a program. When someone was having an off day, someone else would step up. We have a lot of great schools in our division. To come out on top this season is very special.”

More then just regional champions, the Eagles dominated throughout the regular season as well, finishing 25-1 in weekday meets, setting the tone that they’re on the rise as the premier team in the 3A.

“We really dominated the weekday meets,” Misuraca said. “Those were even against some big 5A and 4A schools. When you look at our other high school programs who are successful, boys volleyball, swimming, success begets success. We’re very hopeful to keep this thing going.”

Looking to keep the success continuing not only on a regional level, but state level, Misuraca and his staff are ready to run it back, returning what should be a very experienced roster for next season.

“When you think of the core of this team, the majority are coming back,” Misuraca said. “We had so many underclassman this season step up for us. Our whole relay team was made up of freshman. We’re very excited about the future of this program.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.