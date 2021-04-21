84°F
Meadows are birders’ paradise

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
April 21, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
(Deborah Wall) There are 30 seeps and springs at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada, including seven major springs.
The Kings Pool area at Point of Rocks is a great place to see wildlife and catch a glimpse of the Amargosa pupfish. (Deborah Wall)
(Deborah Wall) There is a quarter-mile looping boardwalk trail at the Point of Rocks Springs area at Nevada's Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.
(Deborah Wall) The boardwalk along the Crystal Spring Trail keeps visitors off the wetlands.
Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a wonderful place to hop your way into spring. An easy day trip of about 100 miles from Boulder City, this 24,000-acre refuge lies in Amargosa Valley, a few miles beyond Pahrump. One of the largest oases in the Mojave Desert, it was designated a refuge in 1984.

The Nevada refuge consists of desert uplands and spring-fed miniature oases. There are 30 seeps and springs here with surface water, seven of which are considered major springs. The springs and seeps together pour out about 10,000 gallons of “fossil water” per minute, which is said to have entered the groundwater system thousands of years ago.

The water provides a rich habitat for vegetation and area wildlife. Found here and nowhere else in the world are 26 endemic plants and animals, including the famous Devils Hole pupfish. These celebrity fish live in a single spring and are so sensitive to human activity that access to Devils Hole is restricted, but there’s still plenty of other wildlife to see.

Now is a good time to visit because spring bird migration occurs during April and May, and nearly 300 species of birds have been recorded here. With an elevation of about 2,200 feet, visitors can expect temperatures that are typically about the same as in the Las Vegas area.

One of the highlights of the refuge is the Point of Rocks Springs area. A quarter-mile looping boardwalk trail leads visitors to the Kings Pool, one of the premier destinations for seeing wildlife in the refuge. A close look at the water might reveal Amargosa pupfish. The males are blue, females are green and less than 2 inches in length, and can survive in waters as hot as 93 degrees and only an inch deep. Desert bighorn sheep frequent this area, which is a birder’s paradise.

During spring, waterfowl such as the ruddy duck and northern pintail can be seen, and keep an eye peeled for glimpses of the belted kingfisher, red-winged blackbird or ruby-crowned kinglet. Resident birds include Gamble’s quail, greater roadrunner, verdin and lesser goldfinch.

Some rare birds occasionally visit and breed here, including the southwestern willow flycatcher and the Yuma clapper rail. Sometimes peregrine falcons and bald eagles, two formerly endangered species that are now success stories, are known to stop here as they migrate. More commonly seen raptors include golden eagles, prairie falcons and red-tailed and Cooper hawks.

For larger, water-loving birds, be sure to check out Crystal Reservoir, where one might see a tundra swan, American white pelican, great egret or snowy egret.

Phainopepla, a dry-country bird famed for its specialized diet of mostly mistletoe berries, can be recognized by the crests atop its head. Males are a silky black with white wing patches that flash in flight; females look similar but are dark gray. They are found throughout the refuge but seem especially concentrated along the Crystal Spring boardwalk, located behind the visitor center. This half-mile round trip takes visitors along a boardwalk by flowing springs and natural pools. Crystal Spring has a natural output of 2,800 gallons a minute.

The refuge is at 610 E. Spring Meadows Road, Amargosa Valley. The visitors center is closed but the trails, restrooms and picnic areas are open for day use from sunrise to sunset. All of the roads are well-maintained gravel but are suitable for most passenger cars, unless during or after rain.

For more information, call 775-372-5435 or visit fws.gov/refuge/ash_meadows.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Toby Schaper reaches for the b ...
Volleyball coach: Boys did ‘great’
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Getting off to a hot start, Boulder City High School boys volleyball team won a pair of games Saturday, April 17, defeating Sunrise Mountain and Doral Red Rock Academy.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team, seen durin ...
BCHS baseball team starts season with rout of Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed rival Moapa Valley 15-2 in its season opener Monday, April 19.

(Sara Carroll) Junior Martin Thompson, left, and freshman Troy Higley picked up first-place win ...
Roundup: Swimmers nearly sweep meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their season on a high note, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming teams won all but two events on April 17 at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of the boys varsity volleyball team at Boulder City Hi ...
Boys volleyball coach optimistic
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Plagued with inexperience and low participation numbers heading into the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball coach isn’t willing to make excuses the upcoming season. In fact, she even expects to have one of the better teams in the 3A classification come season’s end.

Boulder City High School senior Sophie Dickerman, seen competing in 2019, is expected to help a ...
Eagles to field competitive track teams
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field coach expects his team to be competitive, regardless of whether or not a regional meet gets to be held at the conclusion of this season.

Clark County School District has announced that spectators will be allowed at spring sporting e ...
CCSD to allow fans for spring sports
By Jason Orts / RJ

The Clark County School District announced April 6 that it will allow the home team’s fans to attend spring sporting events.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team ...
Key softball players return
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning a veteran-laden roster, Boulder City High School’s softball program is expected to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Matt Felsenfeld, center, practices with Boulder City High Scho ...
All-star cast returns to diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball program is ready to dominate during its shortened season by bringing back the top senior class in the 3A classification.

(Deborah Wall) A canopy of tree branches shades the pool below Darwin Falls in Death Valley Nat ...
Falls an oasis in Death Valley
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

When you think of Death Valley National Park, California, you probably don’t conjure images of a year-round stream and waterfall. But at Darwin Falls you get that and more.

(Bri Osman Easter) Boulder City Bass Club members Corey Williams, left, and Izec Easter placed ...
Bass club heads to nationals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City will send two teams to the national high school fishing championships after qualifying for the competition at the 2021 TBF Nevada High School State Championship on March 6.