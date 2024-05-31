McClaren named state’s top swimmer

Continuing Boulder City’s rich swimming tradition, star senior Phoebe McClaren was named 3A swimmer of the year.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, senior Phoebe McClaren was named 3A swimmer of the year.

Continuing Boulder City’s rich swimming tradition, star senior Phoebe McClaren was named 3A swimmer of the year.

A prominent figure in the Eagles regional championship team, Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new state and school record in the 500.

Competing a clean sweep throughout the postseason, Phoebe McClaren won both races at regionals.

“Phoebe is very deserving of this honor,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “She’s put in the work all season. I’m so proud of her.”

A first-team regional selection for the girls, Phoebe McClaren was joined by senior McKenna Morrow, freshman Zoey McClaren, junior Chayce Larson and sophomore Savannah Fecteau.

At state, Morrow placed first in diving, while Zoey McClaren finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Larson finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, while Fecteau finished eighth at state in the 500-yard freestyle.

Named first-team selections for the boys state championship team were senior Troy Higley, juniors Brigham Jensen and LeAndre Daniels and sophomores Tate Orton and Duncan McClaren.

“I’m really happy for all of them,” Carroll said. “I think it’s encouraging for them and makes them want to keep going. It’s great any time you receive recognition for the work you put in. This has a real positive effect on them.”

At state, Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Duncan McClaren captured first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, while junior LeAndre Daniels finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Jensen finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Named second-team selections for the boys were seniors John Dickerman and Vinny Freiburger, sophomores Canyon Lenon, Ayden Villa and Erick Garza and freshman Cruz Stevens.

At state, Lenon finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley, while Dickerman finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Villa finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Second-team selections for the girls were seniors Leilani Crowe and Naomi Farnsworth, junior Hannah Angell and freshman Kennedy Steckelberg.

At state, Angell finished seventh in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley, while Farnsworth was part of the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Named honorable mention selections for the boys were juniors Ben Hardy and Dylan Matea, while freshman Chelsie Larson and Audrey Humphrey were named honorable mention selections for the girls.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.