Mackey paces awards in volleyball

Experiencing an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball found themselves in a familiar position when it came to postseason accolades.

Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney

Experiencing an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball found themselves in a familiar position when it came to postseason accolades.

Despite finishing with an 18-20 overall record and second-place finish in league, the Eagles still had five players make the all-league team, highlighted by Lily Mackey who was named an all-region selection.

“I’m really proud of all our girls,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Postseason awards are usually based upon team success. We dealt with a lot of injuries this season, some ups and down, but I’m happy that when it came time to vote, the opposing coaches knew our girls deserved to be recognized.”

Leading the pack for the Eagles, Mackey was named a second-team Southern Region selection and first-team league selection, after generating 221 kills with 182 digs, 65 assists, 51 serving aces and 14 blocks.

“Lily was our rock this past season,” Robinson said. “She did a little bit of everything for us and we really relied on her.”

Named to the second-team all-league was senior Sophia Kelso and juniors Delaney Loeslein and Hayden Nordstrom.

A key offensive threat for the Eagles, who dealt with some injuries, Kelso generated 213 kills this past season with 158 digs, 26 serving aces and 18 blocks.

“Even though she missed some time, I’m happy Sophia was honored,” Robinson said. “She’s such a tremendous talent. She was really deserving of the praise.”

Breakout juniors for the Eagles, Loeslein led the way with 406 assists, while Nordstrom led the way as the team’s defensive anchor with 335 digs.

“Couldn’t be prouder of both them,” Robinson said. “We’re very fortunate to have them returning. We feel like those two, along with a great group of returning players, show a lot of promise for next season.”

Lastly, in her first varsity season, sophomore Bella Battistone was named an all-league honorable mention selection after generating 117 kills, 75 digs and 69 serving aces.