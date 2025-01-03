45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Mackey paces awards in volleyball

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Acade ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Academy on Sept. 17.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Tennis players recognized at state level
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles go 2-2 in California tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Sophia Muelrath pulls up for a shot a ...
Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court ...
Eagles fall to Fernley, travel to Calif. next
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 2, 2025 - 7:54 pm
 

Experiencing an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball found themselves in a familiar position when it came to postseason accolades.

Despite finishing with an 18-20 overall record and second-place finish in league, the Eagles still had five players make the all-league team, highlighted by Lily Mackey who was named an all-region selection.

“I’m really proud of all our girls,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Postseason awards are usually based upon team success. We dealt with a lot of injuries this season, some ups and down, but I’m happy that when it came time to vote, the opposing coaches knew our girls deserved to be recognized.”

Leading the pack for the Eagles, Mackey was named a second-team Southern Region selection and first-team league selection, after generating 221 kills with 182 digs, 65 assists, 51 serving aces and 14 blocks.

“Lily was our rock this past season,” Robinson said. “She did a little bit of everything for us and we really relied on her.”

Named to the second-team all-league was senior Sophia Kelso and juniors Delaney Loeslein and Hayden Nordstrom.

A key offensive threat for the Eagles, who dealt with some injuries, Kelso generated 213 kills this past season with 158 digs, 26 serving aces and 18 blocks.

“Even though she missed some time, I’m happy Sophia was honored,” Robinson said. “She’s such a tremendous talent. She was really deserving of the praise.”

Breakout juniors for the Eagles, Loeslein led the way with 406 assists, while Nordstrom led the way as the team’s defensive anchor with 335 digs.

“Couldn’t be prouder of both them,” Robinson said. “We’re very fortunate to have them returning. We feel like those two, along with a great group of returning players, show a lot of promise for next season.”

Lastly, in her first varsity season, sophomore Bella Battistone was named an all-league honorable mention selection after generating 117 kills, 75 digs and 69 serving aces.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Tennis players recognized at state level
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping both Boulder City High School tennis programs finish as the 3A state runners-up this past season, nine players overall were highlighted as All-Southern Nevada selections.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles go 2-2 in California tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In California this past week for a holiday tournament, Boulder City High School boys basketball finished with a 2-2 record, leaving head coach John Balistere pleased with the effort.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Sophia Muelrath pulls up for a shot a ...
Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their hot start to the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament over the weekend to advance to 7-3 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court ...
Eagles fall to Fernley, travel to Calif. next
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to challenge themselves early in the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball fell to Northern Nevada challenger Fernley 48-43 on Dec. 20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson ma ...
Nelson paces All-Southern Nevada soccer selections
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honored among the state’s best, Boulder City High School girls soccer stars Makayla Nelson and Abbey Byington were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Photos by Robert Vendettoli Peyton Rogers tracks down the ball carrier for a tackle against Dor ...
Lady Eagles drop first game to 5A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 5-1 start after defeating Doral Academy and falling to Southeast Career Technical Academy during this past week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball split this past week’s slate, defeating Doral Academy, while falling to Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Girls hoops bounce back after tough start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball has advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Bowling teams off to hot start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Boys basketball remains perfect on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.