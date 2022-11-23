42°F
Sports

Luebke gets MVP honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 23, 2022 - 3:17 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Senior Julianna Luebke, center, was recognized as regional and league most valuable player for helping lead the Lady Eagles to its fourth 3A state championship since 2017.

Honored by her peers for the second consecutive season, Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Julianna Luebke was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League.

“I couldn’t be happier for Julianna,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “She was our senior captain this season and played a big role for us. She came into the season with goals and I’m glad she was able to accomplish them.”

A first-team selection for the region and league, Luebke led the Lady Eagles to their fourth 3A state championship since 2017, generating team highs in kills (337), serving aces (130) and blocks (82).

Joining Luebke on the first-team All-Southern Region team were juniors Addison Doane and Jordyn Woodard, along with sophomore Kira Delong.

A breakout star for the Lady Eagles, Doane generated 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 aces, while Woodard generated a team-high 364 digs as a defensive specialist.

Setting the tone for the Lady Eagles’ offense, Delong dished out 951 assists this season with 138 digs and 46 aces.

Making second-team region and first-team league was junior Megan Uszynski, who generated 192 kills and 102 digs.

Junior Haley May was named second-team Mountain League. Senior Karsen Jolley and junior Aspen Christian were named to the league honorable mention list.

May made 112 kills with 23 blocks, while Jolley made 72 digs with 39 kills. Christian generated 62 kills with 23 digs.

“We’re proud of all our girls,” Robinson said. “Winning a championship this year it took everyone coming together. We’re glad they were recognized.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

