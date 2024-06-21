Lucky 7 swim to regional honors

Continuing Boulder City High School’s rich swimming tradition, seven athletes from the boys and girls teams were selected to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the region’s top athletes regardless of classification.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior Troy Higley and head coach Sara Carroll after the Eagles Southern Region championship victory on May 11 at Pavilion Pool.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, senior Phoebe McClaren was named 3A swimmer of the year.

“I’m really happy for our kids,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Not only is this usually an honor for 5A and 4A swimmers, but mainly it’s for club swimmers. We have a few non-club swimmers that made the team this year, LeAndre, Troy and McKenna. Very happy for those three.”

Highlighting the group, star senior Phoebe McClaren was the only non 5A or 4A athlete selected for the first-team, after being named 3A swimmer of the year.

A prominent figure in the Eagles regional championship team, she finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, setting a new state and school record in the 500.

Completing a clean sweep throughout the postseason, Phoebe McClaren won both races at regionals.

“I’m grateful to be recognized,” Phoebe McClaren said. “It’s truly an honor and I’m glad all my hard work has paid off.”

Named honorable mention selection for the girls was senior McKenna Morrow and freshman Zoey McClaren.

Forty-seven female athletes were selected, with only eight non-5A or 4A athletes earning the nod.

At state, Morrow placed first in diving, while Zoey McClaren finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.

“For four years, McKenna scored really well for us,” Carroll said. “There’s not many divers in 3A, she’s a really special talent. We’re going to miss her. We do get Zoey back for three years though and we’re very excited about that. She’s pretty versatile and should take over for Phoebe at events.”

Highlighting the boys efforts, senior Troy Higley and sophomore Duncan McClaren were both named second team selections after leading the Eagles to a state championship.

At state, Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

“This means a lot to me,” Duncan McClaren said. “I’m glad I can contribute to the team. I’m very happy to be recognized for this.”

Honorable mention selection for the boys were junior LeAndre Daniels and sophomore Tate Orton.

At state, Daniels finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Forty-two male athletes were selected, with only six non-5A or 4A athletes earning the nod.

