Sports

Lucky 13 for flag football squad

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 1, 2024 - 9:13 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Clair Blosfield and Emily Olsen join in for a group tackle against Clark on Nov. 27.

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Routing the Sun Devils 32-19, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 10 of 19 passing for 57 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 96 yards on 12 attempts.

Finding six different receivers on the day, senior Izabel Rehrer caught five passes for 20 yards and two scores, while junior Aubrey Sargeant caught a six-yard touchdown.

On the ground, Rehrer also rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while junior Emily Olsen rushed for 50 yards and a score on four carries.

Junior Rylea St. Clair Blosfield rushed for 51 yards on five attempts.

Defensively sound, senior Jordyn Wetherbee led the way with nine tackles, while Olsen made six tackles.

St. Clair Blosfield recorded four tackles with a quarterback sack, while seniors Aspen Christian and Megan Uszynski each generated an interception.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Tuesday.

Bowling

Ending the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School boys bowling routed Sloan Canyon 1,777-1,146 on Jan. 26 at South Point.

Leading the way, junior Zach Dieter bowled a 525, while senior Lane Pusko put up a 433.

Senior Ian Aldridge bowled a 425, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal recorded a 394.

A practice round for the girls due to Sloan Canyon not fielding a team, junior Zoey Dieter bowled a 380, while junior Maeson Powers bowled a 375.

Back in the alley on Feb. 12 for playoff bowling, the second-seeded boys will face Western at the Orleans, while the top-seeded girls will face Somerset Losee on Feb. 13.

Wrestling

Wrestling results were not reported to the Review by press time.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

