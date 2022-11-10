46°F
Last-minute interception sinks Eagles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 9, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Brady Sorenson and senior Dylan Sullivan run after their opponents from Moapa Valley High School during the Eagles’ final game of the season Friday, Nov. 4. Boulder City High School lost its bid to advance to the state championship with an 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, falling to rival Moapa Valley 8-7 on Friday, Nov. 4, in the 3A postseason.

Falling in the Southern Region semifinals, the Eagles held an early 7-0 lead, before surrendering a late touchdown and successful 2-point conversion by the Pirates in the third quarter.

“We played well,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “Penalties killed us at times. We knew we had to go in there and play a perfect game and there were a few calls that hurt us.”

Playing to the final whistle, the Eagles had an opportunity to seal the deal before a game-ending interception at the goal line with about 25 seconds remaining sunk their season.

“We knew the game was going to come down to the end,” Morelli said. “We had our shot at the end zone and unfortunately threw it away.”

Scoring the Eagles’ lone touchdown was junior Chase Jappe, who rushed for 27 yards on four carries. Senior Hunter Moore rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries.

Doing his best to keep the Eagles’ offense balanced, junior quarterback Jacob Bryant completed six of 12 passes for 49 yards, while rushing for 38 yards on 11 carries.

Junior Brady Sorenson made 11 tackles, playing nearly perfect football defensively, and senior Dylan Sullivan made 10 tackles. Senior Dylan Spencer recorded four tackles with a sack.

“The defense really played out of its mind,” Morelli said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort they gave.”

The Eagles finished their season with an 8-3 record.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Girls win regional title; head to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling though the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance.

Roundup: Girls soccer team falls to Virgin Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.

Eagles soar through first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Using a balanced offensive attack, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Rancho 32-7 on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Trail provides glimpse into dam’s history
By Natalie Burt Special to the Boulder City Review

A trail passes through tunnels of Lake Mead history and hints at the challenges of taming a once-wild Colorado River to harness its water and power. The mostly flat Historic Railroad Trail allows walkers and bicyclists to travel back to the early 1930s on a path where tracks once guided trains hauling materials and critical components for Hoover Dam’s construction.

Girls volleyball team appears unstoppable
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to retake their spot a the peak of the 3A mountain top, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed Pahrump Valley 3-0 in the first round of the postseason Tuesday, Nov. 1. Defeating the Trojans 25-7, 25-10, 25-4, the Lady Eagles advanced to 26-5 on the season, looking like the clear favorite in the 3A classification.

Roundup: Northern tennis players eclipse Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hanging tough with Northern Nevada challenger Truckee, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team fought to the end in a 10-8 loss in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Oct. 27.

Solid effort on offense, defense leads to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

Eagles head to playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Pulling off their second consecutive shutout, Boulder City High School’s football team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 21.

Roundup: Four Eagles head to Reno for state tennis tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Boulder City High School tennis players will head to state on Friday, Oct. 28, looking to capture an individual title in Reno, at the Plumas Tennis Center.

Eagles football team routs Mater
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Mater Academy 45-0 on Friday, Oct. 14, rebounding in a big way from their earlier loss and advancing to 6-2 on the season.