Last-minute interception sinks Eagles

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Brady Sorenson and senior Dylan Sullivan run after their opponents from Moapa Valley High School during the Eagles’ final game of the season Friday, Nov. 4. Boulder City High School lost its bid to advance to the state championship with an 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, falling to rival Moapa Valley 8-7 on Friday, Nov. 4, in the 3A postseason.

Falling in the Southern Region semifinals, the Eagles held an early 7-0 lead, before surrendering a late touchdown and successful 2-point conversion by the Pirates in the third quarter.

“We played well,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “Penalties killed us at times. We knew we had to go in there and play a perfect game and there were a few calls that hurt us.”

Playing to the final whistle, the Eagles had an opportunity to seal the deal before a game-ending interception at the goal line with about 25 seconds remaining sunk their season.

“We knew the game was going to come down to the end,” Morelli said. “We had our shot at the end zone and unfortunately threw it away.”

Scoring the Eagles’ lone touchdown was junior Chase Jappe, who rushed for 27 yards on four carries. Senior Hunter Moore rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries.

Doing his best to keep the Eagles’ offense balanced, junior quarterback Jacob Bryant completed six of 12 passes for 49 yards, while rushing for 38 yards on 11 carries.

Junior Brady Sorenson made 11 tackles, playing nearly perfect football defensively, and senior Dylan Sullivan made 10 tackles. Senior Dylan Spencer recorded four tackles with a sack.

“The defense really played out of its mind,” Morelli said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort they gave.”

The Eagles finished their season with an 8-3 record.

