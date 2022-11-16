Lagan medals at Peru competition

Olympic shooter Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City competed at XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 4-13, taking home a few medals with her.

(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, Boulder City’s first female Olympian, won silver in women’s air pistol and sports pistol individual competitions during the XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, held Nov. 4-13, 2022.

(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan won three medals at the XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, held Nov. 4-13, 2022.

Vying against shooters from throughout North and South America, Lagan was part of the first-place women’s air pistol team, and placed second in women’s air pistol and sports pistol in individual competition.

“I put a lot of expectations on myself since I was so successful the last time I was here four years ago,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t win as many medals as last time, but I did finish with higher scores. I think it’s a reflection of how the competition worldwide is getting better.”

Lagan said she felt at home overseas, drawing similarities between the South American country and her hometown.

“I really liked Peru,” Lagan said. “There were a lot of similarities between Lima and Boulder City. There was so much rich history, the food was incredible. The people were all very kind and helpful, especially with the language barrier.”

Currently ranked 15th in the world for air pistols, Lagan said she hopes to qualify for the International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup in Cairo, Egypt, scheduled Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Seeding for the President’s Cup is slotted for the top 12 shooters in the world, currently leaving Lagan on the outside, but she remains hopeful.

“I’m hoping to get invited,” Lagan said. “Right now I’m 15th but I’m hopeful there will be a few dropouts, or maybe if they find some last-minute points to add to my ranking.”

If unable to qualify, Lagan plans to participate in the Winter Air Gun Championship in Colorado Springs, Colorado, scheduled Dec. 9-12.

A 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, she is the city’s first female Olympian, having competed in Tokyo in 2021. She has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Lagan began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. After graduating, she decided to pursue shooting and moved to Colorado Springs to train.

Her parents are Barry Lagan and Jill Rowland-Lagan of Boulder City.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.