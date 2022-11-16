53°F
Lagan medals at Peru competition

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, Boulder City’s first female Olympian, won silver in women’s air pistol and sports pistol individual competitions during the XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, held Nov. 4-13, 2022.
(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan won three medals at the XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, held Nov. 4-13, 2022.

Olympic shooter Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City competed at XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 4-13, taking home a few medals with her.

Vying against shooters from throughout North and South America, Lagan was part of the first-place women’s air pistol team, and placed second in women’s air pistol and sports pistol in individual competition.

“I put a lot of expectations on myself since I was so successful the last time I was here four years ago,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t win as many medals as last time, but I did finish with higher scores. I think it’s a reflection of how the competition worldwide is getting better.”

Lagan said she felt at home overseas, drawing similarities between the South American country and her hometown.

“I really liked Peru,” Lagan said. “There were a lot of similarities between Lima and Boulder City. There was so much rich history, the food was incredible. The people were all very kind and helpful, especially with the language barrier.”

Currently ranked 15th in the world for air pistols, Lagan said she hopes to qualify for the International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup in Cairo, Egypt, scheduled Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Seeding for the President’s Cup is slotted for the top 12 shooters in the world, currently leaving Lagan on the outside, but she remains hopeful.

“I’m hoping to get invited,” Lagan said. “Right now I’m 15th but I’m hopeful there will be a few dropouts, or maybe if they find some last-minute points to add to my ranking.”

If unable to qualify, Lagan plans to participate in the Winter Air Gun Championship in Colorado Springs, Colorado, scheduled Dec. 9-12.

A 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, she is the city’s first female Olympian, having competed in Tokyo in 2021. She has her sights set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Lagan began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. After graduating, she decided to pursue shooting and moved to Colorado Springs to train.

Her parents are Barry Lagan and Jill Rowland-Lagan of Boulder City.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Girls win state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Claiming its fourth 3A state championship since 2017, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Girls win regional title; head to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling though the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance.

Last-minute interception sinks Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, falling to rival Moapa Valley 8-7 on Friday, Nov. 4, in the 3A postseason.

Roundup: Girls soccer team falls to Virgin Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.

Eagles soar through first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Using a balanced offensive attack, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Rancho 32-7 on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Trail provides glimpse into dam’s history
By Natalie Burt Special to the Boulder City Review

A trail passes through tunnels of Lake Mead history and hints at the challenges of taming a once-wild Colorado River to harness its water and power. The mostly flat Historic Railroad Trail allows walkers and bicyclists to travel back to the early 1930s on a path where tracks once guided trains hauling materials and critical components for Hoover Dam’s construction.

Girls volleyball team appears unstoppable
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to retake their spot a the peak of the 3A mountain top, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed Pahrump Valley 3-0 in the first round of the postseason Tuesday, Nov. 1. Defeating the Trojans 25-7, 25-10, 25-4, the Lady Eagles advanced to 26-5 on the season, looking like the clear favorite in the 3A classification.

Roundup: Northern tennis players eclipse Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hanging tough with Northern Nevada challenger Truckee, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team fought to the end in a 10-8 loss in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Oct. 27.

Solid effort on offense, defense leads to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

Eagles head to playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Pulling off their second consecutive shutout, Boulder City High School’s football team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 21.