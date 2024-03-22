Lady Eagles win sixth straight

Boulder City High School softball is currently riding a six-game winning streak as they added a trio of wins to their season total this past week.

Boulder City High School softball is currently riding a six-game winning streak as they added a trio of wins to their season total this past week.

Advancing to 7-5 on the season, the Eagles won a pair of games in St. George, Utah, before routing Mater East 14-0 on March 18.

“We had such a great outing on Friday in St. George,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “The girls played solid all around in the rain. They played as a team and protected their pitcher. It’s too bad our other three games got canceled on Saturday due to weather.”

Playing high quality softball on March 15, the Eagles defeated Idaho Falls 4-3 and Holbrook 7-4.

Against Idaho Falls, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 1-for-2 with a two-run double, while earning the win on the mound with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Junior Kylie Czubernat drove in a sacrifice run, while junior Baylee Cook batted 2-for-2.

Against Holbrook, Cook batted 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, while senior Alexis Farrar batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Rogers struck out four batters to pick up the victory.

Against Mater East, Rogers batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one home run and a double, while earning the victory with 11 strikeouts.

“Payton is on fire right now,” Moorhead said. “Not only in the circle, but at the plate as well. She’s just so calm and owns whatever moment she is in. It’s super fun to watch her play and watch her grow. We’re lucky to have her be part of our program.”

Cook batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run, while Czubernat went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Looking to build upon their winning streak, the Eagles will host Valley on Monday, followed by a road game at The Meadows on Wednesday.