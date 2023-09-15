88°F
Lady Eagles volleyball team dominates Western High Warriors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 14, 2023 - 9:13 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Logan Borg returns a serve against Legacy on S ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Logan Borg returns a serve against Legacy on Sept. 12. Borg finished 3-0 on the day.

Rebounding from a previous loss, Boulder City High School girls volleyball routed Western 3-0 on Sept. 7. Dominating the Warriors 25-2, 25-7, 25-8, senior Addison Doane led the way with 13 kills, while junior Lily Mackey generated 12 serving aces with 15 assists.

Successfully netting 32 aces as a team, senior Jordyn Woodard added seven aces, along with six digs. Sitting with a 7-6 record, the Lady Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley today, followed by a home game against rival Pahrump Valley on Monday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to Doral Academy 7-1 on Sept. 12. Junior Robert Crowl scored the Eagles lone goal, assisted by senior Zachary Strachan.

Still in search of their first victory, the Eagles (0-4-1) will host The Meadows today, followed by a road game at Mater East on Monday. Boys tennis Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up a win over Legacy on Sept. 12, while picking over a forfeit victory over Eldorado on Sept. 7. Against the Longhorns, sophomore Logan Borg finished 3-0 in singles play, while sophomore Shane Barrow finished 2-0. Sophomore Bennet Forney finished 1-1, while senior Cayden Angell and junior Alec Imboden each finished 1-0. In doubles play, seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose finished 1-0, along with juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton Juniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder finished 1-0. Looking to stay on a roll, the Eagles will host Mater East today, followed by a home game with rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Playing against short-handed opponents, Boulder City High School girls tennis got in a few singles matches during this week of play. Defeating Eldorado on Sept. 7 in a forfeit victory, seniors Emma Wood and Aria Shelton each finished 2-0 in singles, along with junior Chayce Larson defeating Legacy by forfeit Wood, Larson and junior Madeline Morris each finished 1-0 in singles matches. Hoping to get their doubles tandems some matches this coming week, the Eagles will host Mater East today, followed by a home game with rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Cross country

Boulder City High School cross country competed at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 9. For the girls in the upperclassman race, junior Layla Lourenco finished 16th out of 34 runners, while junior Ellie Palmer finished 19th.

For the boys in the upperclassman race, junior Paul Moll finished 30th out of 60 runners, while junior Brandon Pickett 42nd.

In the underclassman race, freshman Ezekiel Ford finished 119th out of 147 runners. The Eagles will have an off week, returning Sept. 23.

Girls’ golf

Boulder City High School girls golf finished third at their league meet on Sept. 12 at Coyote Springs. Finishing with a team score of 439, the Eagles trailed Virgin Valley (430) and The Meadows (349). Individually, freshman Emmerson Hinds led the team with a score of par 72, finishing tied for first.

Freshman McKenzie Martorano shot a 105 on the day, tied for sixth place out of 30 golfers. The Eagles will take the course at Mesquite Oasis golf club today, followed by a match on Tuesday at Sienna golf club and Coyote Springs on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

