70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles undefeated in league play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter against Sunrise Mountain on April 14 in a 19-0 victory.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 8, 2025 - 8:15 pm
 

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

“It’s always nice to beat Virgin Valley, especially at home,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We’ve been on a good run and we hope to continue that streak.”

Coming up clutch on senior day, Baylee Cook batted 3 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in, while Payton Rogers batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

Hayden Nordstrom batted 1 for 2, while Teya McDaniel batted 1 for 3.

Mowing down her competition, Rogers picked up the victory, allowing four unearned runs, while striking out five batters.

“The girls are playing good right now,” Moorhead said. “We need to keep supporting one another, especially our pitchers, who are working hard for them.”

Heading into the postseason on a 14-game winning streak, the Eagles enter as the top seed and favorite to win the region, holding victories over their top competitors: Virgin Valley, Pahrump Valley and SLAM Academy.

“We’re looking forward to playoffs,“ Moorhead said. “Beating everyone on both sides is a nice feeling and hopefully sending a message, but we definitely have a target on our back. As we always say, one game at a time.”

With rain delays postponing Monday and Tuesday matchups, results on the Eagles postseason journey will be in next week’s issue.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.

bcr default image
Unique tradition to BCHS continues
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

From waiting for the recess bell to ring to counting down ‘til graduation day, seniors are beginning to wrap up their final year of a journey that has carried them from kindergarten through high school. Boulder City High School celebrates this milestone by continuing a cherished tradition for BCHS seniors: the Senior Grad Walk.

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango ...
Track teams shine in home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes drives the ball up the middle for a base hit ...
Eagles look to improve on playoff seeding
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Boulder City High School baseball split a pair of games this past week with SLAM Academy.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against ...
Eagles control destiny
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Back in the hunt for a league title, Boulder City High School baseball defeated The Meadows 5-4 behind some late-inning heroics.

bcr default image
Softball hits double-digit win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, Boulder City High School softball routed Valley 15-0 on April 17.

bcr default image
Eagles have little trouble with top-ranked rival

Playing perhaps their toughest competition in the 3A, Boulder City High School boys volleyball showed why they’re still considered the favorite to capture their fifth consecutive state championship.

bcr default image
Eagles get it done on the mound, at the plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning two out of three games this past week, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 12-10 on the season.