Lady Eagles undefeated in league play

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

“It’s always nice to beat Virgin Valley, especially at home,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We’ve been on a good run and we hope to continue that streak.”

Coming up clutch on senior day, Baylee Cook batted 3 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in, while Payton Rogers batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

Hayden Nordstrom batted 1 for 2, while Teya McDaniel batted 1 for 3.

Mowing down her competition, Rogers picked up the victory, allowing four unearned runs, while striking out five batters.

“The girls are playing good right now,” Moorhead said. “We need to keep supporting one another, especially our pitchers, who are working hard for them.”

Heading into the postseason on a 14-game winning streak, the Eagles enter as the top seed and favorite to win the region, holding victories over their top competitors: Virgin Valley, Pahrump Valley and SLAM Academy.

“We’re looking forward to playoffs,“ Moorhead said. “Beating everyone on both sides is a nice feeling and hopefully sending a message, but we definitely have a target on our back. As we always say, one game at a time.”

With rain delays postponing Monday and Tuesday matchups, results on the Eagles postseason journey will be in next week’s issue.