Sports

Lady Eagles undefeated in 3A play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 21, 2023 - 11:32 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane puts down a spike against Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

Continuing their reign over the 3A classification, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated rivals Moapa Valley on Sept. 14 and Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

Escaping Moapa Valley with a hard-fought 3-2 road victory, the Eagles played to the final whistle in Overton, clinching a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13 win.

Coming up in the clutch for the Lady Eagles, senior Addison Doane was on fire against the Pirates, generating a season-high 27 kills, with 20 digs defensively, while seniors Haley May and Aspen Christian each generated 11 kills.

Gaining contributions offensively from everyone, junior Sophia Kelso added nine kills, while senior Megan Uszynski added four kills and senior Anna Johnson added three.

Serving up assists with a two-headed attack, junior Lily Mackey led the team with 31 assists, while sophomore Delaney Loeslein added 29.

Diving for loose balls consistently, senior Jordyn Woodard led the way with a season-high 36 digs, while senior Kiya Marietta added 14 and junior Eden Gomez added 13.

Having a much easier time with Pahrump Valley at home, the Eagles cruised to a 3-0 victory, behind a 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 effort.

Doane led the way with 14 kills and five serving aces, while Uszynski added 12 kills and three aces.

May added seven kills and a pair of blocks , while Kelso added six kills and a pair of aces.

Woodard made 26 digs, while Uszynski added 11 digs.

Mackey dished out 21 assists, while Loeslein dished out 18 assists.

Undefeated in 3A play with a 9-6 record overall, the Eagles will travel to Somerset Losee on Wednesday.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson passes against The Mead ...
Eagles move to 3-0 with road win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a mission to inflict their will, Boulder City High School football didn’t stop until the final whistle during their 43-13 rout of The Meadows on Sept. 14, showing the program’s new commitment to excellence.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Roman Rose returns the ball up court du ...
Tennis teams continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis continues to dominate their opponents, defeating Mater East on Sept. 14 and rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne takes a pass to the house midway ...
Eagles remain undefeated with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football advanced to 2-0 on the season, defeating Mater East 22-13 on Sept. 8.

File photo Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland advances the ball toward ...
Girls soccer squad blanks Sunrise Mountain, 8-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a heartbreaking loss, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Sept. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Logan Borg returns a serve against Legacy on S ...
Lady Eagles volleyball team dominates Western High Warriors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a previous loss, Boulder City High School girls volleyball routed Western 3-0 on Sept. 7. Dominating the Warriors 25-2, 25-7, 25-8, senior Addison Doane led the way with 13 kills, while junior Lily Mackey generated 12 serving aces with 15 assists.

Coaches name August athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Senior Haley May throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. An offensive threat, May has g ...
Volleyball squad splits 2 matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls’ volleyball split their pair of matchups this week, defeating 3A Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, while falling to 5A Palo Verde on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent fo ...
Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne runs upfield against Valley in a ...
Eagles route Vikings for win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the season on a high note, Boulder City High School football defeated the Valley High Vikings 45-8 on Aug. 31 at home.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Jordyn Woodard goes up for a spike against Foothil ...
Lady Eagles split pair of matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School defeated 3A The Meadows, while falling to 5A Foothill in volleyball action.