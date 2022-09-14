90°F
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:48 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team, seen Aug. 23, remain undefeated this season after winning Monday’s, Sept. 12 game against Moapa Valley.

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.

“The girls played awesome,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “We are currently clicking on all cylinders. Moapa was a good test for us and we passed. I like where we’re at.”

Routing the Pirates 25-15, 25-17, 25-17, the Lady Eagles soundly defeated their rival behind a mixture of balanced offense and cohesive defense.

Attacking the net with a fury, three Lady Eagles recorded double-digit kills, led by senior Julianna Luebke, who generated 15 kills, along with two serving aces and a blocked shot. Junior Addison Doane added 13 kills, and junior Megan Uszynski added 10 kills.

Sophomore Kira Delong dished out 40 assists on the night, with five digs and two aces.

Active on defense, the Lady Eagles made 46 digs collectively, highlighted by 12 from junior Jordyn Woodard and nine from Doane. Uszynski added five digs, and Luebke added four digs.

“Defense has been our identity,” Robinson said. “When you watch our defense, it’s organized chaos. We play within a system where everyone is moving, everyone is flying all over the place in an organized way. We’re always looking to make a quick dig and transition it into a kill. It’s been really fun to watch as a coach.”

Routing Somerset Academy Losee 3-0 on Sept. 8, the Lady Eagles cruised to a 25-5, 25-14, 25-10 victory.

Luebke generated 12 kills and six aces, and Doane added eight kills and three digs. Delong dished out 33 assists on the night, while Woodard made 12 digs with nine aces.

Prepping for a tough away game, the Lady Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

