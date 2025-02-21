64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles to play for gridiron title

Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes up field against Eldorado on J ...
Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes up field against Eldorado on Jan. 24 in a 47-12 victory.
More Stories
Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup ag ...
Girls basketball team bounced from playoffs
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Eagles make early exit from playoffs
Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3 ...
Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 20, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Boulder City High School flag football will get its shot at redemption today (Feb. 20) at Allegiant Stadium, ready to face off against rival Virgin Valley in the 3A state championship game.

Finishing as last season’s 3A state runner-up after losing to the Bulldogs, the Eagles are riding high on momentum, following a 28-6 defeat of Mater East in the semifinals on Feb. 13.

“Finishing as the state runner-up last year was a huge accomplishment for our team, but it left us hungry for more,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “We know what it takes to reach that level and now we have the opportunity to finish the story and capture the championship. It’s incredibly motivating because we’ve been there before and we’re driven to take that final step.”

Primed for the challenge, the Eagles head into their championship matchup coming off a performance in which they collectively generated 222 yards on the ground and four scores.

Leading the way offensively, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 83 yards and two scores, while Noelle Payne rushed for 63 yards and two scores.

Not asked to do much, playmaking quarterback Makayla Nelson only attempted seven passes for 20 yards, while rushing for 76 yards on nine attempts.

Defensively, Hannah Stark made four tackles with three sacks, while Emily Olsen made nine tackles. Tessa Hess recorded an interception.

Looking to climb the mountain top, the Eagles know they’re in for a challenge, hoping to learn from their previous 40-12 loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 29.

“Virgin Valley is definitely a tough team and we respect their talent and competitiveness,” Cameron said. “From our previous matchup, we learned a lot about their strengths and where we need to improve. This time around, we’re focusing on better execution, staying disciplined and making adjustments based on what we saw in that game. We know what to expect now and we’re more prepared, focused and ready to bring our best effort to the field.”

The 3A state championship game will take place at 3 p.m.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup ag ...
Girls basketball team bounced from playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Unable to keep pace with their rival Moapa Valley, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended their season with a 65-39 defeat in the opening round of the 3A postseason.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Eagles make early exit from playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Live by the three, die by the three plagued Boulder City High School boys basketball on Feb. 10, turning a regular season league-title-winning team into an unexpected first-round playoff exit.

Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3 ...
Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making their way onto the podium, Boulder City High School wrestlers Logan Goode and Sam Bonar placed at the 3A state tournament on Feb. 8.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Soaring high into the postseason, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended the regular season with a 20-6 record, defeating Sloan Canyon and Coral Academy during this past week’s play.

Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Bowlers have strong showing at state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Flag football undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.