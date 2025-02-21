Lady Eagles to play for gridiron title

Boulder City High School flag football will get its shot at redemption today (Feb. 20) at Allegiant Stadium, ready to face off against rival Virgin Valley in the 3A state championship game.

Finishing as last season’s 3A state runner-up after losing to the Bulldogs, the Eagles are riding high on momentum, following a 28-6 defeat of Mater East in the semifinals on Feb. 13.

“Finishing as the state runner-up last year was a huge accomplishment for our team, but it left us hungry for more,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “We know what it takes to reach that level and now we have the opportunity to finish the story and capture the championship. It’s incredibly motivating because we’ve been there before and we’re driven to take that final step.”

Primed for the challenge, the Eagles head into their championship matchup coming off a performance in which they collectively generated 222 yards on the ground and four scores.

Leading the way offensively, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 83 yards and two scores, while Noelle Payne rushed for 63 yards and two scores.

Not asked to do much, playmaking quarterback Makayla Nelson only attempted seven passes for 20 yards, while rushing for 76 yards on nine attempts.

Defensively, Hannah Stark made four tackles with three sacks, while Emily Olsen made nine tackles. Tessa Hess recorded an interception.

Looking to climb the mountain top, the Eagles know they’re in for a challenge, hoping to learn from their previous 40-12 loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 29.

“Virgin Valley is definitely a tough team and we respect their talent and competitiveness,” Cameron said. “From our previous matchup, we learned a lot about their strengths and where we need to improve. This time around, we’re focusing on better execution, staying disciplined and making adjustments based on what we saw in that game. We know what to expect now and we’re more prepared, focused and ready to bring our best effort to the field.”

The 3A state championship game will take place at 3 p.m.