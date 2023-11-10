58°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles to make seventh straight state volleyball bid

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 10, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Adding a helping hand on offense, junior Sophia Kelso gen ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Adding a helping hand on offense, junior Sophia Kelso generates a kill against Pahrump Valley on September 18. On the season, Kelso has 103 kills.

Despite falling to The Meadows 3-1 on Nov. 4 in the 3A regional championship game, Boulder City High School girls volleyball will make their seventh consecutive 3A state tournament appearance.

“The Meadows are a really good team,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Obviously we would have liked to win that game and we had chances. We’re happy to make another state tournament appearance. It’s great for our program, but that game reminds us we need to stay sharp for the entire game and play a complete game.”

Taking The Meadows (24-3) to a fourth set, the Eagles fell 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-25.

Dominating their competition, The Meadows are currently undefeated in 3A league play this season with only the Eagles and Moapa Valley forcing a fourth set against the Mustangs.

The Eagles previously beat The Meadows 3-1 on Aug. 28 in preseason play.

Trying to keep pace offensively, senior Aspen Christian and junior Sophia Kelso each generated eights kills, while senior Addison Doane added five kills, with 11 assists and seven serving aces.

Defensively, senior Jordyn Woodard led the way with 16 digs, while senior Megan Uszynski and sophomore Hayden Nordstrom each added 12 digs.

The Eagles punched their ticket to state with a 3-0 victory against rival Moapa Valley on Nov. 2 in the game prior.

Defeating the Pirates 25-22, 25-20, 25-11, this will be the first year since 2016 that Moapa Valley doesn’t join the Eagles at state.

“It was kind of weird playing them in the semifinals because we’ve had so many championship battles,” Robinson said. “Our run of success is nearly identical and when we saw the matchup, we knew for the first time since 2016 one of us wouldn’t be advancing to state. I thought the girls played great.”

Leading the way offensively, Doane generated 14 kills, while Uszynski added eight kills and Woodard added seven kills.

Becoming a defensive catalyst, Nordstrom led the way with 17 digs, while Uszynski added 14 digs.

Sharing setting duty, Doane led the way with 18 assists, while junior Lily Mackey added 17 assists.

Looking to bring home their fifth 3A state title in six seasons, the Eagles will play Elko on Friday at Virginia Street Gym on the University of Nevada Reno campus.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Maleah Camphouse (from left), Kendall Shamo, Layla Lourenco, Ellie ...
Rivals end season for Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending their season, Boulder City High School football fell to Moapa Valley 62-14 on Nov. 3 in the regional semifinals.

Coaches weigh in on October’s BCHS athletes of the month
Coaches weigh in on October’s BCHS athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review spotlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Eagles roll in first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising during the first round of the 3A regional playoffs, Boulder City High School football defeated Mater East 48-0 on Oct. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Lily Mackey serves against Cheyenne on Oct. 31 in ...
Volleyball cruises to start playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball started the postseason in style, cruising past Cheyenne 3-0 on Oct. 31.

Photo courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the ...
Girls tennis crowned state champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally climbing the mountain top, the Boulder City High School girls tennis team was crowned 3A state champions on Oct. 27, defeating Northern Nevada opponent Truckee.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Julia Carmichael (left) and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriq ...
Lucky 13 off to tennis state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Thirteen Boulder City High School tennis players will compete at state this week after successfully navigating through regionals, highlighted by the doubles tandem of senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez, who took first place.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Emma Woods returns the ball against Pahrump Valley ...
Tennis teams eyeing state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis will be making their seventh straight 3A state appearance under head coach Jami Pappas, but for the first time as regional champions after defeating rival Moapa Valley 10-2 in the regional finals on Oct. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for extra yardage, senior Brady Sorenson stiff ar ...
Eagles lose to SLAM on the road, 39-20
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell short of defeating division leader SLAM Academy on Oct. 13 in a 39-20 defeat, but provided a good showing overall.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson scores a goal for the Eagles, part ...
Lady Eagles look to continue win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mojave 4-1 on Oct. 11 and Sunrise Mountain 8-2 on Oct. 17.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting pressure on the quarterback, senior Eagles defend ...
Eagles win second straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building a winning streak, Boulder City High School football defeated Democracy Prep 41-28 on Oct. 6.